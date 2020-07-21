The Virginia High School League Executive Committee announced last week it will release its final plans for high-school sports for the upcoming year on Monday, July 27.
The VHSL released the three options it is considering last week, none of which would include football in the fall.
The three proposals are:
Option 1 – Leave all sports in the current seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall would include golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played include football, volleyball, cheer and field hockey.
Option 2 – Switch the Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are baseball, softball, soccer, track and field and tennis. High risk sports that would not be played are girls and boys lacrosse.
Option 3 – Start Winter Sports in mid-December followed by Spring and Fall Sports. This would leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned but would be condensed. The schedule would be:
*Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First game date: December 28)
*Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First game date: March 1)
*Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First game date: April 26)
“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun in a news release. “The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
Park View HS athletic director Michael Barmoy said there are pros and cons with all of the options but he felt Option 1 would not be approved.
“I don’t think anyone will pick that first option,” he said.
Barmoy said he feels Option 3 will ultimately end up being selected because it gives the VHSL an additional four months before sports would begin.
“I think it’s going to be No. 3 because it will gave the VHSL more time to make a decision,” he said.
Brunswick HS athletic director Harold Williams said he also felt Option 3 would be the probable decision.
“I would rather err on the side of caution,” said Williams. “It will give us more time to get a clearer picture of the landscape.”
Barmoy said a problem with the third option is the condensed nature of each season which could negatively affect smaller schools like Park View where many athletes compete in more than one sport.
“You are trying to condense what we usually do in 10 months to 5 ½ months,” he said. “That is going to be tough for smaller schools where kids play multiple sports.”
The benefit of the second two options is that it still gives all sports an opportunity to play. In Option 1, you are essentially eliminating football and volleyball.
Barmoy said the press release did not address if or how many fans would be allowed to attend sporting events.
“We need the people to run our programs,” he said. “We don’t know at what capacity (we will be able) to host fans.”
Williams said he has heard much discussion concerning fans in attendance.
“We do not know who or how many will be allowed,” he said. “That decision will come later.”
Barmoy said there are still many questions leading up to the final decision by the VHSL.
“Some school districts may choose to not let their teams travel,” he said. “Some of the smaller schools could struggle to fill a roster and some of the JV teams may not make it.”
Other than Option 1, it is also probable that each team’s schedule would be centered primarily on district contests in the regular season.
“Football would be strictly district,” Barmoy said if schools play 60% of what is usually their regular season. “We probably would not have district tourneys. We would probably go straight to regionals.”
Williams echoed the same sentiments.
“We will not be able to play a full schedule,” he said. “If you play 60% of your regular schedule, (There are 8 members in the Tri-Rivers District for example) it would be someone you didn’t play in football.”
Both men said Option 2 which would switch the fall and spring seasons had possibilities but things would have to move quickly if sports are to begin when school starts.
Regardless of the final decision, both AD’s are hopeful there will be sports at some point in the new school year.
“I just hope we can play for our senior athletes,” said Barmoy.
“That’s the biggest thing,” said Williams. “You have kids that need to compete one more year. They need the looks from college coaches.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.