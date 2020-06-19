The Virginia High School League announced on Thursday that high-schools can begin out-of-season practice activities
In alignment with Governor Northam’s Return to School Plan which was announced last Tuesday, the VHSL Executive Committee has cleared the way for schools to begin out-of-season practice activities.
The announcement said that in compliance with the Governor’s plan, all schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education which outlines compliance with the VDH and CDC mitigation strategies before the activities can begin.
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.
“Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season,” continued Haun.
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) is completing work on the VHSL Guidelines for Reopening Sports/Activities. The committee is finalizing the document to ensure it is in alignment with guidelines released by the Governor’s “Return to School Plan” as well as the VDH and the CDC.
Any decisions moving forward will be made in compliance with the Governor’s orders and will continue to be made with the best interest of our student-athletes.
“Safety will always be our number one priority,” the release stated.
Live PGA Action
It was nice to see live professional golf action back on television over the weekend as the Charles Schwab Challenge was held at famed Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.
It was the first professional tournament since the stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the first round of The Players Championship on March 12.
While it was still a little unusual with no crowd, it was fun to see most of the top players in the world back in competition.
The field was stacked with top golfers Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Brook Kopeka in the field.
In the end, Daniel Berger edged Collin Morikawa in a playoff to raise the championship trophy.
The tour will head to Hilton Head, SC this weekend.
