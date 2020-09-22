Cobb Scored PV’s First Touchdown

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 19 in the series.)
Tailback G. W. Cobb scored the first touchdown in Park View High School football history on a 4-yard in the Dragons’ 6-0 win over Randolph-Henry HS on September 16, 1955.
Park View had several more opportunities on offense in the game but the Dragons’ defense took care of the rest in the shutout victory in the school’s first game.
A news report of the game in the South-Hill Enterprise said that G. W. Cobb, Wesley Walker and Pat Register spearheaded the offense for the Green Dragons’ while David Morgan, Larry Chapman and Z. T. Wells led the defense.
Park View head coach Harold Wise noted that first-year players George Ferguson, Richard Lee, Gerald Faulkner, Sidney Clark, Timmy O’Toole and Leroy Bowers all showed promise in the victory.
The Dragons captured their home opener the following week by topping Victoria, 19-9.
G. W. Cobb got Park View on the scoreboard in the second quarter on a touchdown run and threw the PAT to his brother Tommy Cobb for a 7-0 lead.
Wesley Walker scored on a 35-yard run around end in the third quarter for Park View and Cobb added the final score on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Park View’s first-ever matchup with cross-country rival Bluestone HS took place on September 30, 1955 and ended in a scoreless tie.
The Dragons had opportunities in the game as quarterback Bobby Register hooked up with Wells on a pass in the second quarter to move to the Bluestone 5-yard-line. Park View fumbled on third-and-goal however and the Barons recovered.
In the third quarter, Park View drove to the Bluestone 3-yard-line but failed to convert.
The Barons did not advance inside of the Dragons’ redzone in the contest.
Park View finished its debut season with a record of 5-3-1.
Dragon Field Opened in 1958
The Park View High School athletic field, which came to be known as Dragon Field, was officially dedicated on October 10. 1958 at a ceremony held before the Dragons played host to Buckingham HS for the first game on school grounds.
Mr. A. B. Haga served as the Master of Ceremonies while Park View’s first principal, Charles A. Morgan, welcomed the large crowd to the contest.
Mr. Guy Blalock, chairman of the Park View Athletic Boosters’ Association, recognized the members of the board.
Mr. E. B. Pendleton, Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Virginia, was the guest speaker and was introduced by the Honorable C. W. Cleaton.
Reuben Tanner, Harold Allgood, D. C. Keeter and Bobby Hudson of the American Legion Post 79 Color Guard did the honors of raising the American flag over the new athletic field for the first time.
Visiting Buckingham spoiled the festive night however, topping Park View by the score of 20-0.
Park View’s first win at Dragon Field came in the final regular season game on November 14, 1958 when the Dragons topped Blackstone, 25-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.