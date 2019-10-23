The Brunswick High School junior varsity football team scored 10 points in the final 14 seconds of the first half and held off Park View for a 16-8 victory on Thursday night in Lawrenceville.
The victory improved the Baby Bulldogs to 3-2 on the season while the Baby Dragons fell to 2-4.
Brunswick received the opening kickoff and Aaron Moore hooked up with Jacari Crockett on a 30-yard pass completion to move into Park View territory.
The drive stalled inside of the Park View 20-yard line and on fourth down the Baby Bulldogs fumbled as the Baby Dragons came up with the recovery.
Park View went to the air on their first possession of the second quarter and Gaston Surry hit Tyliq Minor with a 30-yard completion.
The drive stalled and Park View fumbled as Brunswick’s Lanardre Anderson came up with the recovery at the 5:00 mark.
Anderson broke a 63-yard run on the Baby Bulldogs next possession but was knocked out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
A penalty backed Brunswick up and the Baby Dragons came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal with 1:57 left to play.
Park View’s Dennis Alexander came up with an interception with 29 seconds left to give possession back to the visitors.
Brunswick took a time out with 18 seconds left and Park View’s next snap went into the endzone for a safety and a 2-0 lead.
Following a kick, Brunswick’s Moore hooked up with Zhear Puryear on a 35-yard touchdown pass with no time left on the clock and Moore ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Baby Bulldogs a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Baby Dragons took the second half kickoff and went to work as a big return by Alexander moved the ball near midfield.
After another big gainer by Alexander, Khalil Hart scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion run by Alexander cut the Brunswick lead to 10-8 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
The Baby Bulldogs came up with a big pass play in the fourth quarter when Moore hooked up with Patrick Wright on a 35-yard completion.
Puryear scored seconds later on a 3-yard touchdown run to give Brunswick a 16-8 lead with 5:38 left in the game.
Brunswick punted with 2:10 left to play and Hart broke a 35-yard run to move into the Baby Bulldogs redzone.
After an incomplete pass, the Baby Bulldogs stopped a run with less than seven seconds left to play to run out the clock on the victory.
