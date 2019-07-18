The Mecklenburg County Dixie Boys Pre Majors dominated the Virginia State Tournament held at Parker Park this weekend. The team went into the championship game against Charlotte County with an undefeated record of 2-0. They continued their streak with impressive batting, including a home run from Cameron Sheets, and excellent defense, holding Charlotte to just 2 runs. Pitcher Justyn Hudson closed out the game with the final score of 10-2.
The state champions will head to Sterlington, Louisiana, for the Dixie Boys World Series. Mecklenburg will play Alabama at 4 p.m. on July 27.
