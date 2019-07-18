.

Players receive the state championship plaque. 

 Jami Snead
.

SAFE AT THE HOT CORNER – Cameron Sheets was safe on this slide into third base in action from Mecklenburg’s 10-1 win over Charlotte County in the Dixie Pre-Majors state tournament at Parker Park.

The Mecklenburg County Dixie Boys Pre Majors dominated the Virginia State Tournament held at Parker Park this weekend. The team went into the championship game against Charlotte County with an undefeated record of 2-0. They continued their streak with impressive batting, including a home run from Cameron Sheets, and excellent defense, holding Charlotte to just 2 runs. Pitcher Justyn Hudson closed out the game with the final score of 10-2.

.

The Mecklenburg Pre-Majors team celebrates after the final play of the game.

The state champions will head to Sterlington, Louisiana, for the Dixie Boys World Series. Mecklenburg will play Alabama at 4 p.m. on July 27.

.

Pitcher Justyn Hudson closed out the game.
.

Cameron Sheets is honored for home run hit.