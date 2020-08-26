(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 12 in the series.)
A summer invitation by Park View HS coach Beth Callahan to join the volleyball team guided Dare Wright on a journey that led to her playing college volleyball for four years at Virginia Wesleyan University.
Wright was a standout athlete for the Lady Dragons from 2011-2014.
She was a sensational softball player as a youngster and helped lead South Hill to its first Dixie Softball World Series title in 2011.
Wright was actually playing softball in the summer before her freshman year when Coach Callahan suggested she try out for the volleyball team.
“I had never played volleyball a day in my life,” Wright said. “Coach Beth told me I should try out. I played JV my freshman year and then was moved up to varsity for the final few games.”
Wright went on to star for the Lady Dragons the following three seasons and earned numerous All-District awards and was named the Southside District Player of the Year in her senior campaign.
She said many of her memories playing high-school sports are centered on the relationships she made with her teammates and coaches.
“My greatest memories are being a part of the teams,” she said. “My coaches always pushed me to be a better player.”
Wright said she always worked to keep improving to be the best player and teammate she could be.
Wright also played softball and basketball at Park View.
She tore her ACL several games into her freshman basketball campaign and ended up missing the following softball season.
Wright was able to return from the injury in June after being away from sports for six months.
“I had a fast recovery,” she said. “I didn’t play softball in high-school anymore. I kept playing travel and Dixie softball and continued to play basketball and volleyball in high school.”
Wright said during her junior year of high-school she decided she wanted to play college basketball.
“Coach (Dale) Gearheart told me I had what it took to be a college player,” she said. “I played AAU basketball that summer which opened up a bunch of doors.”
She received a number of offers from D3 schools and a few from D2 schools.
“One of the first letters I got was from Virginia Wesleyan,” she said. “Once I visited there, it was set in stone for me.”
While she was recruited for basketball, Wright asked VWU coach Andrea Hoover-Erbig if she could also try out for the volleyball squad.
“I became only the second player to walk on and make the volleyball team,” she said.
Wright played basketball and volleyball during her freshman year at VWU which kept her involved in practice or competition from August until May.
“I was able to keep up with my studies but it was tough on my body,” she said about playing two college sports.
She knew she had to make a decision and focus on one sport.
“I had just fallen in love with college volleyball,” she said.
Wright said one of her fondest memories on the court actually happened during her freshman year in a match against Randolph-Macon College.
“We were losing to our rival Randolph-Macon and their outside hitter was eating us alive,” she said. “My coach pulled me off the bench and told me she wanted me to go out and block her. I was able to get in and stuff her and it was the best feeling.”
After playing in seven matches her freshman season, Wright was one of six Lady Marlins players that recorded over 100 kills during her sophomore season.
As a junior, Wright appeared in all 31 matches for Virginia Wesleyan and led the team with 78 blocks and finished with 68 block assists which tied for the third-best total ever for the program.
As a senior, Wright started all 29 matches and led the team and finished third in the ODAC with 89 total blocks. She was named to the 2018 All-ODAC third team.
Wright was also named to the 2016-17 All-ODAC Academic team. Her career high was 14 kills against William Peace in October, 2017 and seven blocks in a match which happened three times in her career, the last coming in October, 2017.
Wright graduated in December 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Recreation and Leisure Studies. She went to work with Chesterfield Parks and Recreation several months later before relocating to Hampton.
She is married to Trevor Williams and the couple welcomed their first daughter McKenna Paige Williams in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.