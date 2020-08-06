Dr. D Sports: ACC Plans to Play

Officials for the Atlantic Coast Conference said last Wednesday they plan to play college football this fall.
The league voted to play a 10-plus-1 schedule this season which allows each team to play one non-conference game.
The season will open the weekend of September 12. Each team will have two bye weeks while playing 11 games in the 13-week regular season.
The big news in the ACC is that FBS independent Notre Dame will be allowed to participate as an ACC member this season and will be eligible to compete for the conference title.
"Today's decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference," ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a press statement. "The Board's decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise."
There will be only be one division this season in the ACC and the top two teams based on conference winning percentage will play for the ACC title in mid-December in Charlotte, NC.
All 15 ACC teams will be a part of the bowl process and Notre Dame would be selected to play in the Orange Bowl if the Fighting Irish wins the ACC title but is not selected as one of the four CFP semi-finalists.
All television revenue for the season including Notre Dame’s very lucrative NBC contract will be shared equally by the 15 league members.
Some of the medical guidelines that teams must adhere to include weekly testing for all players and staff. Any player that tests positive for COVID-19 must be isolated for at least 10 days.
A recent article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch said that out of town fans attending Virginia Tech’s home games in Blacksburg make an annual financial impact of nearly $70 million dollars during a typical season.
The big question for businesses in ACC markets now is if fans will be allowed to attend games and at what capacity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.