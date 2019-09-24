The Park View High School junior varsity football team put up a valiant fight in its home opener on Thursday evening but fell 10-6 to Halifax County to fall to 0-2 on the young season.
The contest was a defensive struggle for most of the night.
The Baby Dragons tackled the Halifax punter deep in Park View territory midway through the first quarter to set up good field positon but penalties backed up the home team and a bad snap on a punt attempt gave the visitors good field position.
Unable to get anything going, Halifax punted and the Baby Dragons took over deep in their own territory. The drive stalled however and the Baby Comets made a tackle in the endzone for a safety with eight seconds left in the opening quarter for a 2-0 lead.
Halifax drove deep into Baby Dragons territory late in the second quarter but the halftime clock sounded with the Baby Comets stuck at the Park View 5-yard line and they had to settle for a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Baby Dragons came up with a big play to open the second half when Tamarion Thomas took the kickoff and found a seam up the home sideline for a 68-yard touchdown return and a 6-2 lead.
Halifax answered on their next possession however on a reverse that the ball carrier took for a 40-yard touchdown. The Baby Comets added a 2-point conversion run for a 10-6 lead at the 4:08 mark of the third quarter.
The Baby Dragons got the ball back for the final time with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter but Halifax came up with two sacks to put the exclamation point on the victory
