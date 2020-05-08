The first major professional sports organization with concrete plans to return to action since the sporting world came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic six weeks ago is NASCAR.
The organization announced last week that it will return to the Darlington Speedway with a cup race on May 17 and run seven events over 11 days involving all three series without fans in attendance.
A second cup race at Darlington will be run on Wednesday May 20 before the teams run two cup races in Charlotte on May 24 and May 27.
Since many of the NASCAR teams are located in or close to North Carolina, it made sense to make the season restart there.
NASCAR said there will be no practice sessions for any of the events and qualifying will only be held for the Coca-Cola 600.
NASCAR said that race teams are mandated to use PPE and maintain social distancing protocols and health screenings for all individuals will take place before entering the facility.
No dates beyond May 27 have been announced but NASCAR officials said they plan to run a full 36-race NASCAR Cup Series slate.
BDYL Cancels Season
The Brunswick Dixie Youth League board of directors announced last week that the spring season for baseball and softball has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Facebook post issued by the league said that the organization may host some late summer events.
“The safety and health of our parents, coaches and players is our No. 1 priority,” the post said. “We are hopeful for a strong Fall Ball season and have ideas of fun events we may can hold over the summer if things begin to open up in Virginia.”
