The Park View High School boys’ cross-country team had a good first week, finishing first in a meet at Halifax County and second in a meet at Greensville.
Jacob Fadool captured the top individual spot in both meets while Justin Zincone finished third and Salvador Adrian came in fourth.
Freshman Angie Hernandez finished second in the girls’ meet at Greensville and fourth at Halifax County after stopping several times to assist a fellow competitor.
