PV CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM

On the front from left are Rachel Richey, Marlee Sumter, Angie Hernandez and Taylor Pulley. In the middle from left are Colt Howerton, Adam Piercy, Colin Malone, Salvador Adrian, Owen Dean, Justin Zincone and Lane Kinker. Standing from left are Adam Pierce, Jacob Fadool, Luke Richey, Ryan Little, Miles Wollenburg and Landon Sieders. Not pictured: Eli Fadool and Laila Baker. (Contributed photo)

The Park View High School boys’ cross-country team had a good first week, finishing first in a meet at Halifax County and second in a meet at Greensville.

Jacob Fadool captured the top individual spot in both meets while Justin Zincone finished third and Salvador Adrian came in fourth.

Freshman Angie Hernandez finished second in the girls’ meet at Greensville and fourth at Halifax County after stopping several times to assist a fellow competitor.