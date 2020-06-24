Alexander Named Second Team All-State

Although the season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former Park View HS standout Odicci Alexander, a senior at James Madison University, was recently named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State second team in softball for the University Division.
Alexander went 3-1 in the circle for the Lady Dukes recording 31 strikeouts including a career-high 12 in a shutout victory over Texas Tech.
She was named the CAA pitcher of the week after a fantastic opening weekend in the SPC Elite Invitational.
Alexander batted .308 with four RBI and six runs scored this season.
She recently announced that she would return to JMU for another season after the NCAA offered senior spring athletes a chance to come back after the season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Her teammate, senior Kate Gordon, was named the VaSID Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She was joined on the first team by JMU teammate Sara Jubas.
JMU players Logan Newton and Madison Naujokas were also named to the second team.
Gordon led the nation with a .557 batting average and hit 10 homers to become JMU’s career home run leader.
She was the CAA player of the week twice this season.
Junior Keely Rochard of Virginia Tech was named the Pitcher of the Year while Pete D’Amour of Virginia Tech was named Coach of the Year and Kaylee Hewitt of Virginia Tech was named Rookie of the Year.
