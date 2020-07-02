Dr. D Sports: MLB Agrees on a Plan

It looked like most of the spring, there would be no joy in Mudville in 2020 but Major League baseball finally announced last Tuesday they would play a 60-game regular season in empty ballparks starting in late July.
Spring training is expected to begin on July 1 with opening day scheduled on/or about July 24.
Besides the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the season have been hampered for the last two months due to an ongoing dispute between the players association and MLB.
That is a story for another day however; because at least for now we are scheduled to have professional baseball.
While the season will be very different for a number of reasons, perhaps one of the fun things is the fact that players should have no reason to hold anything back because the entire season will be a stretch run!
As one of my friends, a long suffering Baltimore Orioles fan said on social media recently, “At least my team will not be eliminated by August this year.”
Despite much conversation about changing the playoffs, the format will be the same as it has been since 2012 when the two-wild-card system was adapted. A big change in extra-inning games during the regular season is that each team will start with a runner on second base.
Due to the spiking COVID-19 numbers in Florida and Arizona, teams will now practice and train in their home cities.
The shortened season brings about a ton of questions such as how many wins will it take to earn a playoff spot and could a hitter possibly bat .400 in the regular season.
An interesting fact I saw is that since 2000, only one hitter has batted over .400 in the first sixty games of the regular season and that was the Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones who batted .408 in the first sixty games of the 2008 season.
With safety being paramount for all participants, some things will look a bit odd when games do start.
For example, players not in the lineup will sit in the stands, utilizing proper social distancing from teammates. There also will be no celebratory contact such as high fives between players. A new baseball will be put into play each time multiple players touch it and players are not to spit and chew tobacco or sunflowers during games.
Players will also have their temperatures checked multiple times per day and undergo COVID testing several times per week.
With the uptick in the number of COVID-19 positive tests in over half of the states recently, there is still some question if the show will go on or not.
As for now, the answer is YES!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.