Dr. D Sports: 1971 Was Quite a Year

There is no question there were a number of outstanding athletes and coaches walking the halls at Park View High School in 1971.
The 1971 boys’ basketball team under the direction of Coach Leo Allen won the Southside District title, the Region I title, and advanced all the way to the state championship game where they came up just short, falling 57-54 in a heartbreaker to Chatham HS.
The 1971 baseball team under the direction of Coach Eddie Crowder advanced all the way to the state semifinals, the furthest a Park View baseball team has ever been, where they fell 5-0 to Turner Ashby, the eventual Group AA state champion.
That fall the 1971 football team under the direction of Coach Harold Wise also captured a share of the Southside District title, going 8-2 overall and finishing tied at 6-1 atop of the district standings with Matoaca HS.
After an early district loss that season, the Park View football team responded in a big way and handed Matoaca their first loss in two seasons while topping archrival Brunswick HS 15-14 to earn a share of the title.
Ed Rogers set what was then a school record, rushing for 197 yards on 30 carries and scoring on a 60-yard run in the win over the Bulldogs.
Rogers led a balanced rushing attack for the Dragons that season, finishing the season with 603 yards on 124 carries while Stuart Taylor rushed for 440 yards on 99 rushes and Billy Marks added 308 yards on 137 carries.
Marks scored 50 points on the season for Park View while Taylor scored 24.
George Robinson, Ed Rogers, Larry Hicks, Stuart Taylor and Richard Chidester were all named to the Southside District first team.
It was quite a year in the history of Park View sports as the three major boys teams that year compiled a combined 44-6 record with three district titles, two regional titles, a state semifinal appearance and a state championship appearance.
Doesn’t get much better than that!
A Busy Day in Sports
Last Thursday was quite a day in the history of professional sports.
For the first time ever, professional football, baseball and basketball were all played on the same day.
We can thank COVID-19 for that as the NBA season was delayed due to the virus but at least we can take solace that professional sports are back. Sports lovers had no trouble finding something to watch on television. The NFL had its kickoff game between Kansas City and Houston, MLB had 12 games going on Thursday while the NBA playoffs were also being played.
The NHL playoffs, the US Open tennis tournament and the PGA were also in action on Thursday.
I thought the Chiefs looked mighty good on Thursday night in their 34-20 win over the Texans.
KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up where he left off last season and rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire was simply sensational.
The defending champions opened the season looking like they are still the team to beat.
