Park View High School senior standout Lanthony Joyner is planning to continue his academic and athletic career at Averett University beginning this fall.
Joyner was a standout football and basketball player for the Dragons this past season and was named to the Tri-Rivers District first team in both sports. While he has signed to play football for the Cougars, he also plans to try out for the basketball program.
Joyner was named to the district first team in football at linebacker and as an offensive lineman this past season while being named to the second team at tight end. He was an honorable mention selection on the 3A VHSCA team.
Joyner also earned All-District first team football honors as a sophomore.
He received interest from a number of schools including Hampden-Sydney, Wingate, Virginia State, Catawba, JMU and Norfolk State but decided Averett was the best fit.
“I feel like they have a good coaching staff,” said Joyner. “They treated me good and it felt like family.”
Averett plans to play the 6-4/230 lb. Joyner at defensive end.
“When they saw my film, they said I look like a kid who knows how to play the game,” he said.
Joyner said he is excited about the opportunity.
“I’m just ready to get started,” he said. “I hope to earn a starting spot.”
Joyner joins former Park View alumni Jaylen Frost, who played on the Cougars JV team last season.
Averett’s varsity team went 7-3 in 2019 under Head Coach Patrick Henry, earning wins over Hampden-Sydney, Ferrum, Greensboro, LaGrange, NC Wesleyan, Maryville and Methodist.
Joyner said he is thankful for all the support he has received from his coaches and loved ones throughout the years to help prepare him for his next step.
“I appreciate all of my coaches who have helped me as well as family and friends,” he said.
Lanthony is the son of Doretha Joyner of Boydton and the late Anthony Joyner.
