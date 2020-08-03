The 2020 Mecklenburg County Country Club Golf Tournament Champions David Snead Regular Division Winner and Larry Lacks, Senior Division Winner.
Snead and Lacks take first place in MCC Club Golf Tournament
Snead and Lacks take first place in MCC Club Golf Tournament
