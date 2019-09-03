Dr. D
Kickoff Time
Many local high school football teams will kick off the regular season this week including Brunswick who will welcome Gretna to Lawrenceville for a special Thursday opening night contest at 6:30.
The Bulldogs have a new head coach in longtime assistant Darrell Owens and have been working hard in preparation for the season.
Brunswick fell 21-6 to Central of Lunenburg in a VHSL Benefit Contest on Saturday afternoon but showed promise especially with a number of starters missing due to injury.
“We played well at times,” said Owens. “Depth is an issue for us with seven starters out but I thought we played well defensively against their No. 1 unit.”
Two of the Lunenburg scores came against Brunswick’s second unit as both teams used a number of players in the scrimmage.
The Bulldogs will likely get a stiff test from Gretna in the season opener as the Hawks blitzed the Bulldogs 60-0 last season on the way to a 9-3 campaign and a playoff berth. Gretna also topped Brunswick 20-14 in 2017 and is 4-0 all-time in the matchup.
“They are big upfront,” said Owens, “so we will have to slow down their rushing attack.”
The young Park View Dragons football team meanwhile will enjoy their “bye” in the first week of the season before opening their campaign at Bluestone HS in the annual “King of the County” contest next Friday night.
Park View scrimmaged Matoaca last Thursday night in their final tune-up of the preseason.
“We got a lot of good work in,” said Park View coach Tony Whittingham, Jr. “The kids had some successes and I thought they played well.”
Whittingham said the early bye is good for his young team as they continue to add to the playbook before the season opener.
“We have been very vanilla,” said Whittingham. “I see us progressing but we still have a lot of work to do.”
The Bluestone Barons meanwhile will welcome John Marshall on Friday for its opener while Brunswick Academy travels to Kenston Forest School.
NFL Picks
It is hard to believe that the NFL season is almost here.
Regardless of how many things change, the one constant over the past decade has been the great play of the New England Patriots and I think they will very much be in the mix again with the ageless Tom Brady behind center.
The Pats will be without Gronk who retired in the off-season but Coach Bill Belichick had all summer to figure it out and I have no doubt that he did.
I think the Pats make it back to the Super Bowl once again and just like last year, top the Rams in a close game.
For Redskins fans, things are not looking good heading into the season.
