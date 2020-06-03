With a lack of live sports to cover during the COVID-19 virus, many newspapers have been running feature stories with their sportswriters sharing some of their favorite experiences over the years and I thought I would join the fray this week by sharing a few tales over the past 30 years from my career at the South Hill Enterprise.
SOME OF THE TOP GAMES I EVER SAW: This is a tough one because I have been blessed to see many great games on the local and national scene over the last thirty plus years. There were many masterpieces that Brunswick High School Coach Bryant Stith put together during the Bulldogs’ streak of seven straight VHSL state championship game appearances. Coach Stith actually took his team to the title game each year he was the head coach at Brunswick. One of the games during the state playoffs that stands out to me was a Bulldogs’ 24-22 win over Loudon Valley in a state quarterfinal contest in 2013. Brunswick was content to hold the ball in the second half with a lead to entice Loudon Valley to come out of their zone defense. The Vikings did not budge in the third quarter as the Bulldogs held the ball for over five minutes while nursing a slight lead. Trailing by only two down the stretch, Loudon Valley flipped the script and held the ball for the last 1:22 but missed two shots that would have tied the score. It was a super coaching job by Coach Stith as the Bulldogs advanced to the state title game. One of the best endings to a game I ever saw happened in a game that I was coaching in for the Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team. It came during SVCC’s first national title victory when former Petersburg HS star Marcus Hoosier hit a 15-foot pull-up jumper with 12 seconds left to give SVCC a 67-65 lead as they held on for the thrilling victory over Moravian Prep. Hoosier scored 23 points in the game and had one of the best dunks over another player I have ever witnessed and was named the tournament’s MVP. The most incredible performance I ever saw happened on July 16, 1977 was when I was a 10-year old batboy for the Debbie’s Drive-In men’s softball team. My Dad, Doug Smith, was the pitcher and coach on that team and led the squad to a 2-0 win over Kenbridge Furniture by pitching a perfect game in a tournament semifinal game that was being played in Victoria. A perfect game in slo-pitch softball is the rarest of feats and virtually impossible but my Dad pitched a gem and got some great plays from his defense. Debbie’s went 5-0 in the tourney on the way to the title.
BEST SPORTS MEMORY: The year was 1995 and the Atlanta Braves were the top team in the National League but the question was could they win that elusive World Series title. Watching the Braves tear through the regular season I knew if they made it to the World Series I would find a way to be there. And that turned out to be the case. My Dad, my grandfather and my buddy Brent Richey made the trip to Atlanta to catch the first two games of the series which the Braves won. With Atlanta leading the series 3-2 and having a chance to win it all in Atlanta, I made the trip back down Interstate 85 to watch Game 6 with my buddy Ronald Jones. We sit in the first row in the left field upper deck and watched Tom Glavine pitch a gem and David Justice smack a homer for the only run in Atlanta‘s 1-0 win to earn the city’s first World Series title. If I close my eyes, I can still hear the sold-out crowd singing “We are The Champions!” What a thrill for a life-long Braves fan!
MY SECOND BEST SPORTS MEMORY: My friend Ronald loved the Baltimore Orioles and especially Cal Ripken Jr. On October 6, 2001 we traveled to Baltimore on the night that “The Ironman” played in his final MLB game. I have never seen a crowd more pumped as it was that night in Baltimore to honor one of the best to ever play the game. President Bill Clinton was in attendance and spoke at the game as snipers were perched across the top of the stadium. Tickers were going for as much as $1,000 per seat and fans were literally jumping over the fences at Camden Yards for a chance to watch the legendary star in his final game. I will never forget the 22-minute standing ovation that Ripken received or his ride around the stadium in the classic corvette while giving high-fives to the many fans that had turned out to pay tribute. His speech that night on the infield was reminiscent of Lou Gehrig’s famous speech after his final game with the crowd hanging onto his every word. Ripken’s final tally of games played was 3,001, including 2,632 consecutive games, while broke Gehrig’s consecutive record of 2,130 in 1995. It was an incredible experience and a wonderful sports memory for baseball fans across the world.
SHAKING HANDS WITH A NAKED LEGEND: Yes it is true, I once shook hands with a man wearing only a towel but please let me explain. I grew up a Miami Dolphins fan. The Dolphins under legendary Coach Don Shula, the architect of the only perfect season in NFL history in 1972, became my team while watching them as a youngster. When Dan Marino came along, no one was a bigger fan. Fast forward to the end of Dan’s career and I was in Washington to do a story on South Hill’s Ben Coleman who was a lineman with the Washington Redskins late in his career. My press pass gave me access to the locker room and after the game I went on a mission to shake hands with one of my heroes. I headed into the Miami locker room looking for Dan and saw him come out of the showers and take a seat at his locker wrapped only in a towel. I thought this is my chance and went over and told him I was a huge fan and he reached out to shake my hand and thank me. Always a thrill to meet one of your heroes even though I do wish he would have had pants on!
SPEAKING OF: Another of my favorite sports memories was being in Atlanta on April 4, 1997 for the Opening Night at Turner Field when none other than Chase City’s own Michael Tucker was in the starting lineup for the Braves after coming over in the off-season in a trade from the Kansas City Royals. It was a beautiful evening at the new facility and Tucker strode to the plate at 8:13 p.m. and smacked the first official homerun in the stadium. I had a chance to interview Tucker after the game in the clubhouse and he gave me one of his bats from the game that I have proudly displayed in my man cave. Tucker went 3 for 5 and his homer proved to be the difference in Atlanta’s 5-4 win that evening.
LENS ENVY: Early in my career, I used to travel to Charlottesville as often as I could to cover Bryant Stith when he played for the University of Virginia. I will never forget the Cavaliers were playing in the 1990 NCAA Tournament at the Richmond Coliseum and the photo spots on the floor where marked for where each publication’s photographer would sit. On my left that day was Sports Illustrated with a photographer whose camera cost more than my car. On my right was USA Today with a photographer who had a several lens that likely cost more than my first house. I am proud to say though that the South Hill Enterprise was as well represented as it could be with me and my $200 camera/lens combo. While my photos may not have been as good as my “competitors” that day, I promise you there was not a media member there that enjoyed the assignment any more than I did. Virginia got 21 points from Stith that day as the Cavaliers topped Notre Dame 75-67 and advanced to the tournament’s second round.
THE ELEMENTS: The wettest I have ever been in my life had to be a Monday night football game in September, 1989 when Park View played at Randolph-Henry HS. The game had been moved from Friday due to heavy rain from Hurricane Hugo that was moving through the region but that was nothing compared to the buckets of rain that were falling from the sky on that Monday night. The field was soaked before the opening kickoff and by halftime the field was hardly recognizable. I had to give up trying to keep stats in the second quarter because there was no way to determine where the yard-line markers were or to keep my notepad dry. I don’t remember the final results from that evening but the Dragons won behind a big game from tailback Chris Feggins. It was at least five years later however before my sneakers finally dried out!
GREAT MENTORS: I am been blessed in my career to work with great mentors. Frank Nanney, retired owner and editor at The South Hill Enterprise, is one of the best newspaper men I have ever met. Mr. Nanney was always patient and taught me much about sports coverage and how to take good action shots. Local legend Bob Howerton also taught me much about statistics and the proper way to chart games. The late Bob Hart was also a mentor as well as Harry Allman who taught me a great deal about photography. I am forever indebted to each of them for all they taught me as well as our friendship.
SOME OF MY FAVORITES: I have truly been blessed to work with some of the best high-school coaches in the country. There are so many wonderful stories I could share about each of them. I have also covered some very talented local athletes during my career. Howard Feggins, Jerome Kersey, Michael Tucker, Bryant Stith, Ben Coleman, Waverly Jackson, Keldon Johnson and Javonte Green all advanced to the top of the professional ranks after playing ball at a local high-school. Former BA sports standouts Hermie and Elliott Sadler also reached the pinnacle in NASCAR. There have certainly also been many characters along the way to share a laugh with while talking sports. The COVID-19 virus has made us all slow down, spend more time at home and focus on family and what is truly important to us in our lives. I am certainly thankful for that but I will also be glad when local athletics are able start up again across the area. I have always been a strong believer that many of life’s most important lessons are learned by playing sports!
