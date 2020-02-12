The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team used a 14-2 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away from a pesky Franklin HS team for a 57-42 win on Senior Night last Wednesday.
The victory improved Park View to 14-7 overall and 11-4 in the Tri-Rivers District. The Dragons played at Southampton HS on Monday night to complete the regular season and will host a first round district tournament game on Wednesday night.
Franklin stayed with Park View early last Wednesday, jumping out to a 4-0 lead before the Dragons fought back behind five points from Josh Boyd to take a 7-4 lead at the 4:46 mark of the opening quarter.
A bucket by Lanthony Joyner and a steal and layup by Boyd gave the Lady Dragons an 11-10 lead at the end of the first stanza.
Joyner completed a 3-point play for Park View for a 14-13 lead at the 7:07 mark of the second quarter but Derrick Perry and Myron Barrett buried two treys for the Broncos to give the visitors a 19-14 lead.
Anthony Gardner hit a trey for Park View at the 4:00 mark to knot the score at 21 and Adam Crabel hit another deep ball with 55 seconds left in the first half to give the local team a 27-25 lead at the halftime break.
Boyd hit two treys early in the third quarter to give Park View a 33-27 lead at the 6:12 mark.
A drive and dunk by Franklin’s Sam Lyons cut the Park View lead to 35-31 but Boyd and Joyner scored back-to-back buckets and the Dragons took a 41-35 lead to the final quarter.
Two baskets by Joyner extended the Dragons lead to 45-35 at the 6:56 mark of the fourth quarter and Boyd scored six points during a 10-0 run as Park View cruised down the stretch for the double-digit victory.
Boyd led all scorers with 23 points for Park View while Joyner scored 14.
Perry led Franklin with 13 points while Kenaz Jones added 12.
Park View…………11 16 14 16 - 57
Franklin……………10 15 10 7 - 42
Park View – Hymon 8, Joyner 14, Boyd 23, Crabel 5, Fadool 2, Gardner 3.
Franklin – Jones 12, Perry 13, Barrett 8, Lyons 4, Porter 2, Bynum 3.
PVJV’s, 30-26
The Park View JV’s won a 30-26 thriller in their home finale last Wednesday night after Jaquan Goode hit a bucket with 15 seconds left and Jaheem Smith made two free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal a 30-26 victory.
Park View got off to a great start with a 12-0 run in the first quarter but Franklin fought back to make it a game down the stretch.
Christian Puryear led the Baby Dragons with 10 points while Kaden Bailey led Franklin with 11 points.
PVJV…….12 1 6 11 – 30
FJV………0 5 6 15 - 26.
Park View JV’s – Smith 6, Goode 7, Puryear 10, Hayes 2, Hawkins 4, Clark 1.
Franklin JV’s – Eley 2, Bailey 11, Perry 2, Rawlings 3, Hicks 3, Battle 2.
