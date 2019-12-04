The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes on Monday night and cruised past Windsor HS 71-27 in the season opener.

It was a big night for the Dragons’ basketball program as all four teams captured lopsided victories.

The Park View varsity girls smoked Windsor 61-16 and the Park View JV girls topped Windsor by a 58-20 score on the road.

The Park View JV boys also topped Windsor by a 51-15 score.

Dragons’ varsity boys basketball coach Danny Watkins said his team played well after a slow start.

“We got the first one under our belt,” he said. “Once we settled down, we were able to pressure the ball and I thought we did a good job.”

Windsor scored the first bucket of the night at the 6:26 mark of the opening quarter for their only lead of the game but Park View fought back as a runner by Josh Boyd and a trey by Latavion House extended the lead to 7-4 at the 4:22 mark.

A bucket by Adam Crabel and a tip-in by AJ Bracey right before the buzzer gave Park View an 11-4 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Two straight buckets by Lanthony Joyner and a bucket by Eli Fadool extended the lead to 19-5 at the 5:59 mark of the second quarter.

Buckets by Bracey and TJ Alexander gave Park View a 28-9 lead with 2:30 left in the first half and the Dragons took a 35-11 lead to the halftime break.

The Dragons pulled away with their pressure defense in the third quarter as Boyd scored six straight points as part of a 29-0 run as Park View took a 62-16 lead to the final stanza.

House paced Park View with 17 points on the night while Crabel scored 13 and Joyner added nine.

 

Park View…………11  24  27   9 - 71

Windsor……………4     7    5  11 – 27

 

Park View – Bracey 6, Alexander 4, Joyner 9, House 17, Boyd 8, C. Minor 5, Crabel 13, S. Minor 2, Fadool 5, Malone 2.

 

PVJV’s, 51-15

 

The Park View boys JV team jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter behind five points by Travonte Hawkins and four apiece from Kwondrey Coleman and Tamarion Thomas on the way to a 51-15 win over Windsor on Monday night.

Coleman led the Baby Dragons with nine points while Tomar Logan and Thomas added eight points apiece.

 

PVJV………..15  13  15  8 – 51

WJV…………0    6     8   1 - 15

 

PVJV – Thomas 8, Goode 3, Gill 1, Puryear 6, Hayes 4, Hawkins 5, Coleman 9, Minor 2, Logan 8, Clark 6.