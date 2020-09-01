Jackson Began Basketball Odyssey in Brunswick

Ameer Jackson began his basketball odyssey as a youngster in Brunswick County before moving to North Carolina after the sixth grade.
Jackson, 26, who currently resides in Concord, NC, is making a name for himself by lighting up scoreboards in the professional ranks overseas.
“I went to Sturgeon Elementary and James S. Russell Middle School,” said Jackson. “The majority of my family still lives in Virginia.”
Jackson played at Fork Union Military during the 2011-12 season and led the team in scoring before transferring to Evelyn Mack Academy in Charlotte, NC for his senior campaign.
He played at Dodge City CC in Kansas before signing with D1 Sam Houston State in Texas.
“I played four games there before I tore my ACL,” he said.
After rehabbing, Jackson transferred to D2 Winston Salem State University.
He played the second semester of his junior season at WSSU and was the second leading scorer on the team at 15.3 ppg before deciding to turn pro.
He was signed by CN Aurel Vlaicu Bucuresti to compete in the Liga I, based in Bucharest, Romania in the 2017-18 season where he scored 32 points in his opening game and averaged 37 points and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the 3-point line.
“I shot it real well there,” he said.
He moved up to a higher level and played with Al Khor Sports Club during the 2018-19 season in the Qatari Basketball League.
“I was the youngest import player in the league,” he said.
Jackson averaged 24.1 points, which was second in the league, and 10.3 rebounds per game, which was seventh. He dished out 5.8 assists per game and shot 47% from the field.
He tore the ACL in his right knee however during the summer but was able to rehab and return to the court in less than six months and played with Ezzahara Sports Club in Tunisia, North Africa for several months earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.
“I am a very confident player,” Jackson said of his strengths on the court. “I can also create for others.”
Jackson plans to return to Qatar on September 15 where he will play for Al-Khor again this season.
