The Virginia Squires took first place in the Top Gun Trucker Hat Tournament played in Apex, NC. The tournament was set to be two days but was changed to one day after heavy rains. The Squires outscored their opponents 16-6 with the 6 runs allowed being the fewest given up in the eight team field and a first place finish. The players chose to wear their trucker hats for the team photo. The Squires extend a special thanks to sponsors Benchmark Community Bank, Calhoun Mulch, and Hale's Electrical Service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple break-ins at the Brodnax Mill
- Suspects run from routine traffic stop in Brunswick County
- Feed More announces grand opening of South Hill Branch
- Voters make their choice
- SVCC certifies first SOLAR program students
- Mrs. Everline Jones Ashe
- State Farm’s newest team member
- Wendell Myrl Crowder, Jr.
- Ben Young
- 2019 South Hill Christmas Parade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.