Members of the Virginia Squires Baseball Team

The Virginia Squires took first place in the Top Gun Trucker Hat Tournament played in Apex, NC. The tournament was set to be two days but was changed to one day after heavy rains. The Squires outscored their opponents 16-6 with the 6 runs allowed being the fewest given up in the eight team field and a first place finish. The players chose to wear their trucker hats for the team photo. The Squires extend a special thanks to sponsors Benchmark Community Bank, Calhoun Mulch, and Hale's Electrical Service. 