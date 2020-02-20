SVCC Falls, 80-73

The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team let a double-digit lead get away from them in the final 10 minutes and fell 80-73 to visiting Thomas Nelson CC in Lawrenceville on Saturday afternoon.
The local team got off to a hot start as six straight points by DeAndre Miles gave SVCC a 22-14 lead at the 7:57 mark of the opening half.
A bucket by Tae Holmes gave SVCC a 33-32 lead with 1:45 left to play in the first half and Miles buried a trey to give the local squad a 36-32 lead at the halftime break.
A trey by Miles at the 19:03 mark of the second half gave SVCC a 40-34 lead.
The team got back to back treys from Rick Sullivan for a 47-40 lead at the 13:56 mark.
Aaron Logan hit two treys in a two-minute span to give SVCC a 61-50 lead with 10:09 left to play.
SVCC went cold for over five minutes and did not score again until a 3-point play by Sullivan gave SVCC a 65-64 lead with 4:56 to play.
A bucket by Sullivan with 3:26 to play gave SVCC its last lead at 69-67 but the visitors outscored the home team 13-3 the rest of the way.
Sullivan led SVCC with 23 points while Miles scored 18, Logan tallied 11 and Holmes added 10.
SVCC…………36 37 – 73
TNCC…………32 48 – 80
SVCC – Harris 2, Sullivan 23, Logan 11, Petty 6, Miles 18, House 5.
