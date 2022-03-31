Jearleen “Mary” Baird Coppedge, 93, of Henrico, passed away March 21. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Carl Coppedge; and her sister, Margaret Earnestine Stewart. She is survived by her son, Timothy Coppedge (Colleen); and her four grandchildren, Paige, Connor, Logan and Harper Coppedge. Jerri was a faithful Christian and loved Jesus. She loved attending Fairmount Christian Church, where she made many friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 25 at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Deceased’s funeral arrangements are 10:00 A.M. Friday, March 25 at Fairmount Christian Church.
