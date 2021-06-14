Three PV Athletes qualify for 3A State Championships

These three Park View High School track & field athletes recently qualified for the VHSL Class 3 Track & Field State Championships. From the left are senior Nyjae Talley who will compete in Discus; junior Jahir Magna who qualified in Shotput and Discus and sophomore Markeria King who will compete in the 100, 200 and in the Long Jump. (PV track photo)

Three members of the Park View High School track team qualified for the VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track & Field State Championships after great showings in the recent 3A regional meet at Lakeland High School.

Sophomore Markeria King qualified for the state competition in three events:  the 100, 200 and Long Jump.

King finished fourth in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.16. Natashe Tate of Booker T. Washington captured the regional title with a time of 12.63. Alyssa Boyd of Park View finished 16th in the race with a time of 14.75.

King finished third in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 27.02. Tate captured the regional title with a time of 26.10.

King also finished third in the Girls Long Jump with a leap of 15-06.50. Victoria Gallant of Lafayette captured the title with a jump of 16-08.00. Boyd finished 16th in the event for the Dragons with a leap of 12-02.25.

Junior Jahir Magna qualified for the state meet in both Shotput and Discus while senior Nyjae Talley also qualified in Discus.

Magna finished second in the regional meet with a throw of 113-06.00. Dequan Boone of Southampton captured the regional title with a distance of 124-08.00. Magna finished third in the Shot Put with a throw of 39-08.50. Boone also captured the Shot Put regional title with a throw of 40-11.00.

Talley finished fourth in the Girls Discus with a throw of 93-00.50. Leslie Young of I. C. Norcom won the event with a throw of 130-02.50 while Bryanna Alexander of Park View finished 10th with a toss of 63.07.00.

B. Alexander also finished 17th in the Shot Put with a throw of 21.04.00

Timothy Alexander finished 21st in the regional meet for Park View in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.91 while Jaheem Smith was 30th with a time of 12.34 and Khalil Hart was 34th with a time of 13.06.

Alexander finished 23rd in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.42 while Smith was 25th with a time of 25.59 and Joshua Thomas was 30th with a time of 28.49.

The Park View boys team finished 10th in the 4x100 Meter Relay with a time of 52.13.

Alexander led the way for the Dragons in the Boys Long Jump with a distance of 18-04.00 while Sincere Hick was 20th with a leap of 17-02.00.

Jakayla Brown of Park View finished 12th in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 21.63.

Tabb captured the girls’ team regional title while Park View finished eighth. Tabb also captured the boys’ team regional title while the Dragons finished in a tie for 11th with Booker T. Washington.