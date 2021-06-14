Three PV Athletes qualify for 3A State Championships

Three members of the Park View High School track team qualified for the VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track & Field State Championships after great showings in the recent 3A regional meet at Lakeland High School.
Sophomore Markeria King qualified for the state competition in three events: the 100, 200 and Long Jump.
King finished fourth in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.16. Natashe Tate of Booker T. Washington captured the regional title with a time of 12.63. Alyssa Boyd of Park View finished 16th in the race with a time of 14.75.
King finished third in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 27.02. Tate captured the regional title with a time of 26.10.
King also finished third in the Girls Long Jump with a leap of 15-06.50. Victoria Gallant of Lafayette captured the title with a jump of 16-08.00. Boyd finished 16th in the event for the Dragons with a leap of 12-02.25.
Junior Jahir Magna qualified for the state meet in both Shotput and Discus while senior Nyjae Talley also qualified in Discus.
Magna finished second in the regional meet with a throw of 113-06.00. Dequan Boone of Southampton captured the regional title with a distance of 124-08.00. Magna finished third in the Shot Put with a throw of 39-08.50. Boone also captured the Shot Put regional title with a throw of 40-11.00.
Talley finished fourth in the Girls Discus with a throw of 93-00.50. Leslie Young of I. C. Norcom won the event with a throw of 130-02.50 while Bryanna Alexander of Park View finished 10th with a toss of 63.07.00.
B. Alexander also finished 17th in the Shot Put with a throw of 21.04.00
Timothy Alexander finished 21st in the regional meet for Park View in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.91 while Jaheem Smith was 30th with a time of 12.34 and Khalil Hart was 34th with a time of 13.06.
Alexander finished 23rd in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.42 while Smith was 25th with a time of 25.59 and Joshua Thomas was 30th with a time of 28.49.
The Park View boys team finished 10th in the 4x100 Meter Relay with a time of 52.13.
Alexander led the way for the Dragons in the Boys Long Jump with a distance of 18-04.00 while Sincere Hick was 20th with a leap of 17-02.00.
Jakayla Brown of Park View finished 12th in the Girls 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 21.63.
Tabb captured the girls’ team regional title while Park View finished eighth. Tabb also captured the boys’ team regional title while the Dragons finished in a tie for 11th with Booker T. Washington.
