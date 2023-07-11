Mecklenburg County’s Planning commission reviewed three zoning applications at Thursday’s meeting.
The first application came from Jacob Scott King who intends to rezone the Agricultural property located on the west side of HWY 662 Wightman Road approximately two miles north of its intersection with HWY 47 to Business B-1.
Zoning Administrator Robert Henrick shared that he had received two emails: one in support and one against. King had applied in 2022 for a special exception permit in order to conduct track and tractor repairs in his shop, and now requests to rezone so that he can do other things on the property.
Hendrick said, “He had talked about being a gun dealer and in order to do that it’s got to be a business b-1 and by rezoning to Business B-1 it would also allow other opportunities by right and some by special exception permit.“ Hendrick said that he didn’t see any problems with the application. A motion was made to approve the permit; the motion carried.
Next, the planners reviewed a special exception application submitted by Larry Gartin in order to operate a small ice cream business for the neighborhood from their trailer. The property is located on the north side of HWY 903 approximately one mile north of its intersection with HWY 751 Golf Drive; the property is currently zoned as Agricultural.
Gartin stated, “I know I’m a little partial, but [the ice cream] is the best!” He invited all to come and try the soft serve ice cream some time. A motion was made to approve the application; the motion carried.
Finally, the planners reviewed an application by Arnold & Beverly Tucker to rezone their Residential R-1 property to Agricultural. The property—located on the west side of HWY 637 Chaptico Road approximately one mile south of its intersection with HWY 812 Hudgins Road.
Gary Tucker, the owner of the property, stated that he and his wife originally bought the property back in 2005 and have since built and developed a home. Now, they want to expand and run a small hobby chicken farm both to produce eggs for themselves and to spark an interest in farming for their grandchildren.
Tucker also shared that they have a 15 acre field on the property that he would like to use in future for further agricultural endeavors. He suggested the possibility of using it to produce hay or to run a small feeder cattle operation. All of this would take place approximately a third of a mile off from the road out of site from the road. A motion was made to approve the application, and carried unanimously.
