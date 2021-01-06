Senior Athlete Profiles: Jackson Mosely

Jackson Mosely

Sport: Golf

Age: 18

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite TV Show: Seinfeld

Favorite Music Artist: Justin Timberlake

Favorite Sports Memory: Playing in the state tournament as a team. (Jackson was also named the Tri-Rivers District golfer of the year as junior and was an All-District selection all three seasons he played. He also qualified for the boys’ state tournament as an individual.)

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: Being able to play my senior year in high school.

Plans After Graduation: I have been accepted to Virginia Tech in the fall.