A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 14 individuals in November. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Jamar Windless of LaCrosse is charged with aggravated malicious assault, use of a firearm in commission of aggravated malicious assault, use of a firearm in a commission of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and first-degree murder.
Tahlil Gayles of South Hill is charged with aggravated malicious assault, use of a firearm in commission of aggravated malicious assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and first-degree murder.
Richard Anthony Armstrong of Daluth, GA is charged with two counts of manufacturing and distributing a Schedule I or II drug having three or more previous offenses, perjury, possession/transportation of a firearm, attempting to commit the illegal manufacturing, selling, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, transporting more than one ounce of cocaine, and distribution of a Schedule I or II drug.
Harold Arrington, Jr. of South Hill is charged with disorderly conduct, failure to stop for a signal from a law enforcement officer, and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Robert Humple of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering.
Robin Grinan of Clover is charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.
Walter Williams, Jr. of South Chesterfield is charged with possession of a firearm.
Rylee Olson of River Falls, WI is charged with eluding a signal to stop from a law enforcement officer.
Wayne Jowers of Brodnax is charged with threatening to bomb, burn, or destroy a place of assembly, building, or other structure.
Stephanie Roark of Ebony is charged with forgery/uttering and forgery, employ as true.
Jakobi Jiggetts of South Hill is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Travis Parrish of Drakes Branch is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Tameka Menjivar of Charlotte Court House is charged forgery of public records.
Martavius Hendricks of South Hill is charged with an indecent act with a minor.
