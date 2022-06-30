Cynthia Louise Weaver Kidwell (“Cinny” to her loved ones) of Boydton, Virginia passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 75. She had an early career in nursing and a second successful career working alongside her husband of twenty-six years in their turfgrass farming operations which included the construction of numerous athletic fields throughout the Commonwealth. She was a compassionate woman who loved God, her husband, her community and all creatures great and small. Mrs. Kidwell is survived by her husband, Jack Leon Kidwell; her sister Gayle Register; her niece Susan Creedle (Steve); three nephews, two nieces and one great-niece. Also surviving are her six step-children and fourteen step-grandchildren and twelve step-great grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as “Granthia.” She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth W. Weaver and her father Delbert E. Weaver; her sister Peggy Brame; her brother Darrell Weaver; two brothers-in-law, Homer Brame and Bobby Register; and her niece Beth Quinn.
A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date and all will be welcome. The family has asked that if you wish to express your sympathies that you please make a donation in Cynthia’s name to Lake Country SPCA, an animal shelter in Mecklenburg County (mailing address: P.O. Box 14, Clarksville, Virginia 23927 or through their website at lakecountryspca.org.)
