Some very interesting area high school grads

The South Hill Rotary Club had a very interesting meeting last Thursday evening. We had as the Club's guests most of the applicants that received a $1,000 scholarship that is paid to the college or university of their choice. And, of course, some of their parents. Each recipient gave us their name and where they will be attending school this fall.
It was a very interesting, and maybe the first time that none of the recipients are planing to attending either Virginia Tech or The University of Virginia. I did not take any notes, because at the time I did not plan to be writing about the Rotary meeting. But after everything was said and done, I was so impressed with this group of young women and young men that I could not stop thinking about their comments and school choices.
But here goes, and I hope my memory does not fail me. However, for the first time I can remember, we had three applicants who are going out of state. One to Harvard University, another to the University of Tennessee, and the third to the University of Texas. It was interesting that Chris Richey said had applied to Virginia Tech, but did not get accepted. Therefore he was accepted to go to Harvard. I am sorry, but I do not remember the name of the young lady going to Tennessee.
Then there was a young lady, Austin Dornack, who commented, her name is Austin and she will be going to Austin, Texas, to attend the University of Texas. I found this interesting because although I had never met or seen Austin before, I know her parents. In fact, her mother was a neighbor of Barbara and I when she was a teenager. I wish her luck. She and the other graduates were so busy having their group pictures taken that I did not get to speak to her as I was in a hurry to leave.
I can remember one graduate will be attending Longwood University, another will attend James Madison University and Mark Arrington will be attending MCV where he will be studying civil engineering. I mention Mark because he is the only graduate I knew, although it was many, many years ago, and neither one of us recognized the other, but when he was maybe three or four years old he would attend All Saints' Episcopal Church with his parents and sister.
Another graduate I had never met, but often heard of was Josh Zincone. His grandfather, Tommy Zincone, is a member of Rotary and was very proud that Josh's soccer team at Park View completed an undefeated season. And I know his parents and grandparents.
Then another graduate I had never met, but she sat at the table next to mine was Mackenzie Bowen who is the daughter of the South Hill Police Chief, announced that she will be attending Longwood University this fall.
As I mentioned earlier, I was very impressed with each graduate, and I wish each of them a very successful future.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –The Mecklenburg County Commissioner drew the name of “Smith” from a box containing four blank slips. L. B. Smith and George Radcliffe who tied for Mayor of South Hill with 96 votes each, thus the drawing of “Smith” gave the election to L. B. Smith.
Mr. H. L. Fowlkes was re-elected President of J. E. Boyd & Co.
Mr. Isler Peebles, President of W. S. Peebles & Co., died at his home in Lawrenceville after suffering a heart attack in front of the Peebles Headquarters building.
1941 – Dr. F. M. Allen, D.D., pastor of the South Hill Presbyterian Church for the past 21 years, will conclude his ministry here on Sunday after being assigned to a church in Halifax County by the Methodist Conference.
Frank C. Bedinger Jr. of Boydton was appointed as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D. C.
Charlie Cannon and the Red Oak Rangers of WCBT, Roanoke Rapids, N. C., will present a program on June 28 at the Brodnax School.
The South Hill Tobacconists extended their winning streak to eight games with a 7-1 win over South Boston. Rudy Kirkland got the win on the mound, giving up eight hits and striking out eight batters. Montgomery and Rainey had three hits each, while Lloyd Allen and Edgar Evans had two hits each.
1951 – Henry M. Tanner Jr. of La Crosse received the degree of Doctor of Medicine at the University of Virginia.
Private Wallace D. Pearce of South Hill was serving in Berlin, Germany with the Headquarters Company Infantry Regiment.
Three South Hill youth will be attending Boys State, sponsored by the American Legion. Bobby Harris and Billy Moseley were selected from South Hill High School while Charles Harris was selected from Buckhorn High School.
Wiley Warren hit his first two home runs in a 11-2 win over the Clarksville Robbins. Lefthander Archie Lynch went the distance to pick up his first win against two losses in spite of issuing 10 walks. Three times he got the side out with the base loaded.
1961 – Frank L. Nanny Sr., 67, died early Sunday morning, June 16, Fathers Day, at Community Memorial Hospital. He was the Editor and Publisher of The South Hill Enterprise. He had been Editor since 1926 when he purchased the newspaper. He served approximately 12 years on the Mecklenburg County School Board and was a charter member of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Mr. H. S. Northington Jr., construction inspector in the South Hill Residency, was promoted to Assistant Engineer in the South Hill Office.
The Mecklenburg School Trustees Electoral Board reappointed two members to the School Board – R. D. Cook to the La Crosse District and W. E. Newman to the Boydton District.
1971 – Pam Hall was crowned Miss South Hill, 1971. Susan Hofelich was First Runner-Up and Suzanne Poythress was Second Runner-Up.
Rhonda Michelle Greene, age 4, was crowned Little Miss South Hill.
Benjamin Moseley Brown of Baskerville received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. He plans to open a private practice in Chestertown, Maryland.
Mrs. Sudie Early was installed as President of the South Hill Jaycettes.
Charlie Clontz was installed as President of the South Hill Jaycees. W. M. “Mickey” Moore was presented Life Membership in the Virginia Jaycees.
Diane White, Billie Raines and Debra Rowland returned from Girls State, where they were sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 of South Hill.
Mrs. Blanche M. Wright of White Plains retired after serving 25 years with Brodnax Mills.
1981 – Robert Gregory, Mecklenburg County Treasurer, was selected as the “Outstanding Treasurer of the Year” by the Treasurer's Association of Virginia.
Mrs. Amelia N. Lynn, was elected to a 2-year term as President of the Rose Hill Garden Club.
Sheryl Brock was installed as Honored Queen of Bethel No. 63, Job's Daughters of South Hill.
Nine Brunswick County Teachers were a honored on their retirement. They included Lena Pegram, Alice Edmonds, Ruth Wyatt, Helen Merrel, Pink Winbish, Nethel Marks, Vivian Brown, Annie Stone and Joseph Travis.
1991 – Tracey A. Jones was named “Employee of the Year” at Peebles Department Store, South Hill.
Mrs. Faye Bass was installed as President of the Mecklenburg County Chapter of the American Heart Association.
Jody Turner was honored by the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department as “Fireman of the Year”.
Brunswick County Sheriff P. G. Brockwell was honored as “Who Who in Law Enforcement” and “Who's Who in Government Services.
Mrs. Nancy E. Cobb was installed as President of the Rose Hill Garden Club.
Mrs. Helen Fitzgerald Green retired from the Brunswick County Public School System after 31 years of teaching.
Charles “Butch” Whitlow was installed as President of the Lawrenceville Lions Club. Johnny Carpenter was named “Lion of the Year”.
2001 – Cecil Self was elected President of the Community Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary. CMH Auxiliary Volunteers honored for 5,000 or more volunteer hours were: Anne Banfield, 9,000; Pat Evans, 8,600; Betty Bragg, 8,500; Nancy Talley, 7,500; and Arlene Winn, 5,300.
Chris Wells of L Crosse received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the MCV School of Medicine. He will serve his Residency at the University of Alabama Hospital.
Martha Webb Evans was named Valedictorian and Heather Courtney Clary Salutatorian for the Brunswick Senior High School.
Lenwood Conner Sr. of South Hill won the Moose State Horseshoe Tournament held at Strasburg.
2011 – Sarah Everett Bailey and Bianca Danielle Rogers served as co-Valedictorians of Park View Senior High School.
South Hill Police Corporal Gerald Scott Zincone was honored for 15 years of service to the town's police department.
The Mecklenburg County Relay For Life raised $60,000 with Kim Walker as the Top Fund Raiser.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
