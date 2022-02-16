Elizabeth Page Taylor, first child of John A. and Francis G. Taylor, passed away on February 9th 2022 after a valiant struggle against ALS. Her parents preceded her in death.
Betsy, as she was known to family and friends, led a full and rich life. She was a gifted teacher, artist, and equestrian.
She is survived by her loving brother John A. Taylor Jr. and wife Patty of Winchester VA., and her loving and devoted sister Anne Carter Taylor Moore and husband Richard of Norfolk, VA. Anne was her sister’s life long best friend, confident, supporter, and finally, selfless care giver.
Also surviving are her beloved nephew John A. Taylor III, wife Carey, and children Morgan, Brooke, and Claire all of Richmond Virginia.
Two first cousins, who Betsy dearly loved, Libby Taylor Pryor of Birmingham Alabama and John Faris Grant of Charlottesville Virginia also survive.
Betsy had a large circle of long-time friends whom she loved and considered her extended family, more than can be named here. We would like to acknowledge those friends who were of particular support to her and our family in these last months. The numerous errands, visits, rides to appointments, meals and so much more allowed her to live her last year as she lived her life, independent in her own beloved home. These dear friends include: Nancy Cozart, Mary Jannette and Brian Fraser, Brenda Hawkins, Steve and Bonita Nelson, Joni Pond, Mel Wilson and Louis Whetzal, and Maryann Harris White.
Betsy was a graduate of Longwood University, BA Fine Arts, and Virginia Commonwealth University, Masters Degree in Fine Arts. She enjoyed a long and successful career as an art teacher at Hopewell High School in Hopewell, VA and then, for 20 plus years at Patrick Henry High School in Hanover County VA. She retired from public education in 1999. After retiring, Betsy continued teaching adults drawing and painting through the Virginia Museum of Fine Art and at the Montpelier Center for the Arts in Montpelier, Virginia.
She was also a fine artist in her own right producing paintings and drawings in various mediums including pen and ink, acrylic, oil, pastels, and water colors as well as making ceramic jewelry and pottery. Her renderings are displayed in many homes and places of work and will be part of her legacy for generations to come.
Above all things, Betsy loved and was devoted to horses. She rode and showed horses for nearly all of her life and much of her art work was the subject of horses. In her prime, she was recognized as an outstanding show rider and trainer. She and her horse Rob, a Tennessee Walking horse, won many prestigious awards and prizes at horse shows throughout the mid-Atlantic region. After retiring from active show competitions and training, Betsy became an avid trail riding enthusiast. She could be found most weekends riding her horse Shadow or Dollar on the trails of the back country with her friends. Betsy was a lover of all animals and became the parent to many dogs and cats whose owners could no longer take care of them. She could not bear the thought of an animal not having a loving home.
Betsy touched many lives in many ways. She leaves a legacy of love and beauty that will endure for generations to come.
A Celebration of Life is planned for May 22nd.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to one of the following charities:
Montpelier Center for the Arts and Education
17205 Mountain Rd
Montpelier VA 23192
Wings of Hope Ranch
14505 W Patrick Henry Rd
Montpelier, VA 23192
