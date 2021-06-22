Former PV grad finds success in medical field

Mecklenburg native, Vanessa Nwaokocha, is the recipient of the 2021 Wallace L. Jones Fellowship Award.
Each year The Consortium, a large networking organization for minority business leaders, asks member schools to nominate a student from the incoming class who best fits the award criteria. To be chosen, an MBA candidate must be a new student accepted for admission to a Consortium membership school.
“I actually had no idea about the Wallace L. Jones Fellowship Award until I received it because I hadn’t started school yet,” said Nwaokocha. “My guess is Cornell felt that I was the most appropriate candidate that fit that criteria and I am honored to be chosen.”
The former Park View Valedictorian says that it was inevitable that she would enter the medical field since she was born into a family of physicians. Vanessa is the daughter of Dr. Charles and Mrs. Patricia Nwaokocha of South Hill. “Since I can remember my dad has always told me that I’m going to be a nun and a doctor. I guess one out of two isn’t bad.”
After graduating from St. George’s University and completing her clinical years at a New York Presbyterian hospital, Dr. Nwaokocha completed her Internal Medicine residency on June 4 of this year and will be attending Cornell Johnson School of Business to get her MBA. When asked why she has chosen to add a business degree to her resume, Vanessa answered, “I was in residency at the height of COVID, which really exposed the health care gaps that are present in our healthcare system, especially in the black and minority population. In order for me to help close those gaps, I need to understand how healthcare operates as a business. I do not plan on opening my own practice but my goal is to make healthcare more accessible to more people while changing the face of medicine.”
Though she has no plans to return to Mecklenburg County, Vanessa says that she will never forget the memories that she made during her time at Park View. She recalls repeating the words “I believe” in her Valedictorian speech during the 2010 Commencement Ceremony. “The goal was for my classmates and I to believe enough in ourselves to set big goals and achieve them. Though it appears that I have done that so far, there is still so much more work I need to do to feel like I have contributed to this world and left my mark.”
“I have worked the past 11 years of my life to get to this point in my medical career. A lot of people think medicine is all glitz and glamour but what people miss is the physical, financial, and emotional toll it takes. I really commend all my physicians worldwide who, despite all our trials and tribulations, we all were able to overcome in order to serve our communities. I hope one day that looking back on my career, I can say I have served my community especially the black community. I feel a responsibility to my people to make healthcare accessible and affordable.”
