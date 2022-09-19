How to Build Wealth Even if You Can’t Build a House
Buying or building a house is often considered one of the best ways of building wealth, but there are many reasons you might not be able to. Having student loans, not saving enough for a down payment, or having a poor credit score can all lead to difficulties when trying to purchase your own home. While investing in a home can be a great way to build wealth, it is not the only way. Paying into a mortgage is only one of the many ways you can increase your wealth.
Look for Other Ways to Put Your Money to Work
If you aren't ready to buy a home, you can still be smart about money. Paying for a mortgage is essentially a way of saving money because it goes toward equity in a house. If you aren’t being forced to save in this way, you should look for other ways to put your money to work for you. Maxing out your retirement contributions is a great way to save, even if you don’t have a house. It can be hard to find ways of putting your funds to work, but one way of doing so is by saving money on your student loan payments. You can refinance your debt to a new loan, which can help you put aside more money toward a down payment someday.
Save Money in Your Retirement Accounts
If your company offers a 401(k) or you can get a Roth IRA somewhere, you can start saving for retirement if you have not already. One of the best strategic money moves for young adults is to start saving as early as possible. Many companies offer 401(k) accounts, and they sometimes match a certain percentage of your contribution. You can determine what percent of your income from that employer goes into the account. If you are self-employed or your company does not have a 401(k), you can still save in an IRA, which is an individual retirement account. You can set up contributions to be automated so you won't have to remember to set aside funds each month. It's a good idea to contribute to both if you can. You can also invest the funds in your accounts with long-term growth in mind.
Avoid Taking the Wrong Advice
One of the worst mistakes you can make with your money involves taking advice that does not align with your values from well-meaning people. It's important to make sure you do what works for you and your family, not what worked for someone else. Don’t neglect your short-term savings just so you can afford a home. You'll still want to save for other expenses, like an unexpected medical bill or a car, so you don’t have to go into debt if these things happen. If you want to buy a house and are getting good advice on how to make that a reality, that can be a good thing. However, if you don’t want to take on this type of investment yet, don’t listen to someone who says you need one to build wealth.
