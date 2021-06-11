Thomas named Lions Chair

Otis Thomas with the South Hill Lions Club will be servicing as the 2021-2022 Region Chairperson and he was recognized and pinned at the Zone meeting in South Hill last week by Helen Person of the Charlotte Lions Club. Patricia Hutcheson (not pictured) will serve as the Zone Chairperson. (Lisa Clary Photo)
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 adults, 1 juvenile wounded in Circle Dr. shooting
- Memories of a Lifetime; Odicci Alexander Was Sensational in College World Series
- Preserving Bracey’s History; Local group aims to restore “Old Town”
- Dr. D Sports: CC Was Sensational
- 3 for 3 is absolutely unbelievable for me
- Dr D Sports: CC Leads JMU to World Series
- State Police investigating fatal crash on HWY 47
- Dragons Fall 5-4 to Windsor
- VCU Health CMH loosens visitation restrictions
- Chase Anderson Reekes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.