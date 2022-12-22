Supporting a Younger Sibling Who is Going to College
Going to college is a major transition in a person's life. The process of leaving home and being independent for the first time can be overwhelming and, in most cases, very stressful. It's your job, as an older sibling to a college going student, to support your younger brother and sister in whatever way you can. Not sure what you can do to help make college life a less intimidating prospect for them? Here are some ways that you can show your support.
Financial Help
It’s no secret that the rising costs of tuition fees and the crazy hikes in living expenses is causing lots of student’s untold stress. The fees alone are preventing some people from living out their dreams of going to college in the first place. To help ensure your sibling gets to live out their dream, you could offer some financial support by offering to be a cosigner on their student loan. Doing so will improve their chances of getting approval and, in some cases, you may even help them to secure better repayment terms. Other things you can do include offering to help out with their rent or living expenses. If that’s not possible, how’s about treating him/her to a new laptop at Christmas with the rest of the family? These are all ways to show your support without being too pushy.
Be That Shoulder to Cry On
Regardless of age and stage in life, family building benefits and having someone to lend an ear when times are difficult can be invaluable. Being that ear (and shoulder) will give your sibling a safe space to express themselves and unpack their thoughts and feelings. Not only can this provide comfort in times of stress, but it also provides an emotional outlet that can help him/her manage their mental health more effectively. Remember to listen without judgement and only offer advice when you're asked for it.
Share Your Life Experience
You're older so you've probably had your fair share of life experiences, especially if you too when to college. So, the question is why not share what you've learned and be a kind of role model? You've been around the block and the advice that you can give will provide a sense of security and safety for someone who is younger and less experienced. Talk about things that you've learned and include tips and tricks on how to handle social situations, study habits, and financial management. Be open about mistakes that you've made and things that you'd do differently if you had to do things over again. Encourage discussion and don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Doing so will create a sense of trust and your advice might just be the only thing that gets your sibling out of a very difficult situation during their time in college.
Build Up Their Confidence
We all know how important confidence is in students as they develop and grow into young adults. For some students, it can be difficult to build up their self-confidence, but there are simple steps that you can take to help out. One of the most effective ways to build a student's confidence is through positive reinforcement. Acknowledging small successes and progress will go a long way in boosting their self-esteem. Praise for even the smallest improvements or accomplishments should be given whenever possible, so that your sibling knows that someone notices their efforts. Additionally, providing encouragement for when they face challenges or mistakes helps to show them that failure is not an insurmountable obstacle in achieving success. Although your actions may seem insignificant, the compound effect of what you’re doing will form the foundations of a healthy, confident young adult.
