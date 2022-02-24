Edna M. Best

Mrs. Edna Earl Martin Best of South Hill, Virginia departed her earthly home quietly and peacefully at the age of 80 on February 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by her loving, caring and devoted family.
Edna’s life journey began January 3, 1942 in Mount Olive, North Carolina when she was born to the late Leonard and Ardelia Ward Martin. She was the third of five children born to her parents. She was reared in a loving, caring environment. Edna offered her life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at Saint Luke Church of Christ in Mount Olive, North Carolina. Her happy childhood and close relationship with her parents, grandparents and siblings molded and shaped her life to become a loving, caring, and generous person. Values instilled in her at a very early age included a strong religious upbringing, hard work, and a good education. These building blocks provided a solid foundation for her successful and happy life. Edna was dedicated and devoted to her family and friends.
A graduate of Carver High School in Mount Olive, North Carolina, Edna received her Bachelor of Science degree from Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She did further study at Pembroke State University (NC) and Longwood College (VA). Her passion was teaching and she was an outstanding educator committed to helping students to achieve and become productive citizens. She began her teaching career in Lumberton, North Carolina and after teaching for thirty-eight years, she retired from the Mecklenburg County Public School System (VA) in 2001. Edna was named Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers several times.
Edna was married to John Allen Best on December 24, 1963 and to this union three children were born: John Allen Best, Jr., Chadwick Earl Best and Jennifer Lee Best. It was obvious to those in the extended family, and those on the outside looking in, that Edna created a home for her husband and children that was worthy of recognition. In addition to her career as an educator, she excelled in maintaining a home of beauty, comfort, and serenity. The exterior of her home was always beautifully manicured with evidence of Edna’s green thumb and decorative accents. She was a culinary expert in preparing meals for her family and friends. She was able to find and maintain that balance for caring for her family that soon included her beloved grandchildren.
It was not long after making South Hill, Virginia her home that Edna became an active and dedicated member of Amity Baptist Church. She participated in many of the church’s activities, serving in several leadership roles. She was President of the Deaconess Board and Assistant Church Clerk. She was Secretary of the Missionary Circle. Edna was a committed and faithful member of the Senior Choir. In addition to her leadership roles, she was a member of the Food Pantry and served on numerous committees.
Edna was a leader and active member of various service and social organizations where she used her many gifts to serve others. Edna was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter. She was a chartered member of the Southside Virginia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and had an opportunity to serve as the President, Secretary, Financial Secretary, and Historian. Upon retirement, she became an active member of the Mecklenburg County Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the local chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). She also volunteered at the Mecklenburg Senior Citizen Center.
Edna’s first-born—her son, Dr. John A. Best, Jr.—and the love of her life—John A. Best, Sr.—predeceased her in February and October of 2017, respectively. Left to cherish her loving memories are her son Chadwick Earl Best of Clover, South Carolina; her daughter Jennifer Best DeCuir (Brian) of Atlanta, Georgia; three very special grandchildren: Britney Chade Best, Eryn Jonise Best, and Bryton Best; one sister-in law, Elouise B. Young of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Dr. James P. West of Raleigh, North Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also, left to mourn her loss are special family friends Mrs. Olia Russell and Charlie Northington; and godchild Jasmine Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 12:00 noon at South Hill United Methodist Church at 105 Franklin Street, with Rev. Cornelius Ogburn of Amity Baptist Church officiating. Services are entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment in South Hill, VA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.