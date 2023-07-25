From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Making A Change For The Better

Over and over, we hear about problems in our schools. While there are no silver bullets, issues must be addressed. Too many students do not see the relevancy of many of their classes to the world around them. One of the reasons that students act up is they have not found something that interests them in which to focus.
Southside Virginia Community College and Mecklenburg County schools are on the leading edge of transforming education in the county into a more valuable plan for the future. When Superintendent Paul Nichols and the School Board planned out the construction of a new high school that opened last fall, they envisioned a major part of the school was to prepare students for a productive future, hopefully in the area. They identified a half dozen core programs that could lead to over 40 careers in Mecklenburg County.
Lab Schools
Coming in as Governor in 2022, Glenn Youngkin proposed something called Lab Schools, as Laboratories of Learning for our public schools. Colleges and school systems that were interested in the concept had to go through a rigorous process to qualify.
Each lab school must have a unique curriculum focus and must be led by a higher education institution which employs the lab school’s faculty and staff. The schools must be free and admit interested students via lottery.
The Southern Virginia Career Academy
Nichols and Dr. Johnson, President of Southside Community College, worked out a plan incorporating the college into some of the programs at Mecklenburg High School. This week, this partnership is expected to be one of the first three approved in Virginia’s Board of Education this week. The plan allows them to put in place the programs to begin in the fall of 2024. Between now and then, they will work diligently to prepare for a smooth start up.
The Academy will be housed inside Mecklenburg County High School. The programs will offer agricultural, computer, health, and industrial science tracks to students who are not eligible for dual enrollment at Southside Virginia Community College.
Microsoft, which operates data centers in the county, is supporting the academy, and the community college’s proposal for the school shows that, with fundraising efforts, it should be self-sustaining within five years of opening.
It has been my privilege to work with the area workforce, higher education, and the high school to help bring this innovative program to our young people to help them find their path to a productive and satisfying career.
Sixteen other projects across the state have been awarded planning grants of up to $200,000 toward creating full proposals for lab schools, with curricula focusing on everything from health careand information technology careers to reading literacy. Five additional colleges have planning grant applications now under review.
We hope that the success of these first programs will be copied by other school systems. I look forward to seeing each locality in Southern Virginia involved. Our young people deserve opportunities, and our employers need good employees. We need young people to have that opportunity and a reason to remain a part of our communities. Getting them well trained for good paying careers close by will give them that opportunity.
