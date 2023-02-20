Top Sustainability Careers to Help You Make a Difference in the World
With so much focus on sustainability, it's not surprising that more jobs working in the field are popping up every day. In a perfect world, we don't have to worry about animal species going extinct or run the risk of being depleted of resources. Unfortunately, this isn't a perfect world, and these problems are of the utmost importance.
That said, there are plenty of ways you can help promote sustainability. In fact, you could go so far as to make an entire career out of it. If this is how you want to go about it, then you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll be going over some of the top sustainability careers to help you make a difference in the world.
Paying for Your Career
Landscape Architect
Landscape architects are adept at surveying and analyzing the terrain of an area. They use this information to determine what to do with said land and what to add to it. These architects are responsible for the construction of parks, gardens and even college campuses. Through this career, you can expect to make about $64,000 annually while working in either residential or commercial areas. To become a landscape architect, you typically need at least a BA in architecture from an accredited college.
Environmental Geologist
Environmental geologists are scientists that are dedicated to studying hydrosphere, geosphere, biosphere, atmosphere, and how human behavior impacts them. However, that's not all these individuals are responsible for. These scientists consult with various companies to come up with ways to reduce the amount of resource consumption. You can expect to make around $65,000 in this career. However, the education requirements are somewhat strict. It's possible to get into entry-level positions with at least a bachelor's in geology or environmental science. But if you're looking to work in a private sector or in a government body, you'll need to have a master's degree. You can expect to pay at least $60,000 to as much as $115,000 to get a master's degree in this field.
Ecologist
Another science that's rooted in promoting sustainability is ecology. An ecologist is someone who studies human behavior and how it ultimately impacts the environment. Ecologists often tend to work with organizations to conduct their research, so they can come up with strategies and other methods to prevent harm to the environment. They can bring home an average of about $73,000 a year. Like geologists, you can become an ecologist by obtaining at least a bachelor's in environmental science or a similar field. Unlike geologists, the job requirements aren't as strict, though, it's worth pointing out that a master's degree may be needed if you want a higher position.
Sustainability Engineer
Sustainability engineers are those who plan out and develop projects that helps with renewing resources. In this career, you can expect to conduct your work indoors, but there may be instances where you'll have to travel to new sites. This is done to ensure you get familiar with the area in question and understand what you must do for the project. A sustainability engineer can make almost $90,000 annually, which makes it one of the highest paying jobs in the industry.
Compared to the other jobs we've mentioned, becoming this type of engineer pretty much requires a master's degree on top of work experience and the necessary certifications. You need to have at least four years of work experience to be eligible for their engineering license. More specifically, you'll have to take the Principles and Practice of Engineering exam. College graduates will be required to take and pass the Fundamentals of Engineering exam to become EIT.
