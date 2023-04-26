High Speed Vehicle Pursuit starts in South Hill; Driver still at large

At approximately 1:30pm, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle pursuit that was initiated by South Hill Police Department and was entering Brunswick County on Hwy 58 east in Brodnax at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was described as a Black Jeep Cherokee towing a small trailer.
Brunswick County deputies, officers from Lawrenceville Police Department and the Virginia State Police were dispatched to assist. All efforts to slow or stop the driver were unsuccessful. The driver continued east on Hwy 58 until he abruptly exited onto 46 S toward Gasburg. He continued down 46 S until he turned onto Western Mill Road in Valentines and headed towards Triplet. The driver fled down several gravel and dirt roads until his vehicle became inoperable and stuck in a small creek. The driver fled on foot leaving the vehicle and trailer behind.
The driver was described as a white male, 30-50 years old with long hair and possibly a beard.
A ground search was conducted with the help from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and their K9 unit and the Virginia State police assisted by conducting an air search with the aid of a helicopter.
At this time, the driver has not been located. The case is under investigation.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133
