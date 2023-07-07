How to Improve Your Money Mindset
Your mindset toward money refers to your feelings and general thoughts toward money, and it can significantly impact the outcome of your decisions. If your mindset is that you can’t retire early, you may not be able to. On the other hand, if you tell yourself you can save enough money, you will be able to. There are a few ways you can change this mindset if you have some negative beliefs, whether those are about keeping up with the Jones or not knowing why you do what you do.
Be Smart With What You Say Yes To
Whether or not you consider yourself to be well-off, there will always be those who will want you to help them out financially, whether that’s through a loan or a gift. If you have family members who are headed to college, they may ask you to cosign on things like student loans. While you may be tempted to help them out without hesitation, it pays to be smart with your money. There are some potential drawbacks to being a cosigner, and you should ask yourself a few key questions before making your decision.
Tell Yourself You Can Do It
Even if you have specific goals like saving for a trip or becoming a homeowner, you likely want to be wealthy at some point. A common overarching goal is to have enough funds to do what you want so you can achieve your goals. Believing in yourself by practicing self care and telling yourself you can reach your goals will help you stay motivated through the hard work required to get there. Put notes around your home that remind you of your goals and tell you that you’ll be able to meet them. Saying them more will help it become a reality.
Determine Why You Do What You Do
It is hard to change your mindset and make better decisions, so it’s important to give yourself a “why.” Ask yourself why you want to change your mindset. It could be to give you better peace of mind, to be able to give your family a better future, or to live more comfortably. You don’t have to have a single reason either. Many have multiple reasons to save money, but the key is to understand which ones drive you the most so you can leverage them to change your outlook. You might write down reasons or clip pictures that remind you. You can look at these things when the going gets hard.
Don’t Pay Attention to What Others Do
For many, life is a competition where it’s all about getting a bigger car, a newer car, or a fancier vacation than their neighbors. When you see a friend or neighbor get something new, you may feel like you need to keep up with them. However, the key to having a better money mindset is to focus on yourself instead of others. Don't worry about what your friends, neighbors, or family members are buying. In fact, they may be struggling to pay for it themselves.
