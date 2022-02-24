Marion Gray Thompson passed away on Thursday, February 17, at the age of 89, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Mecklenburg County to the late Lawrence Jerome Davis, Sr. and Annie Maude Creedle Davis. Marion is survived by three daughters, Caryl Shepard Harris (Jim), Sylvia Shepard Meadows (Lynn), and Jacqueline Shepard Lee (Charlie); her grandchildren James Edward “Jeb” Harris (Amalia), Julie Harris Zebrowski (Brett), Ryan Wheeler Meadows (Ashley), Lacey Meadows Palmore (JT), Jennifer McGall Matwiczak (Jay); Jessica McGall Arriaga (Fernando); and her thirteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Lawrence Jerome “Rat” Davis and the family of Lewis Herbert Thompson. Marion is fondly remembered by relationships formed while working at Baldwin’s and Southside Community Hospital emergency room, both in Farmville. In later years, she has blessed the lives of many through her three greatest passions, crocheting, playing cards, and dancing. Nannie leaves a legacy of love of family, friends, and living a full life until the end. The family is planning to remember her life this summer when they can all gather to celebrate her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to South Hill UMC, 105 Franklin St., South Hill, VA 23970 and write in memo, “Missions”. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Small Business Spotlight: The Chill Zone keeps it fun and family friendly with plenty of sweet treat options
- New School construction remains on track
- Sheriff's Office seeking information in fatal Chase City shooting
- Board stresses importance of stoplight at new school intersection; Mecklenburg Middle and High football seeking assistant coaches
- Small Business Spotlight: The Teacher’s Lounge brings something extra to 313 Franklin
- EMPOWER chooses engineer in broadband expansion project
- Cash named Tech Teacher of the Year
- Mecklenburg qualifies as “low-risk auditee”
- 5 Tips for Buying Life Insurance
- Jean Clark Hutchins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.