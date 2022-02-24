Marion Gray Thompson

Marion Gray Thompson passed away on Thursday, February 17, at the age of 89, surrounded by loving family.  She was born in Mecklenburg County to the late Lawrence Jerome Davis, Sr. and Annie Maude Creedle Davis. Marion is survived by three daughters, Caryl Shepard Harris (Jim), Sylvia Shepard Meadows (Lynn), and Jacqueline Shepard Lee (Charlie); her grandchildren James Edward “Jeb” Harris (Amalia), Julie Harris Zebrowski (Brett), Ryan Wheeler Meadows (Ashley), Lacey Meadows Palmore (JT), Jennifer McGall Matwiczak (Jay); Jessica McGall Arriaga (Fernando); and her thirteen great-grandchildren.  She is also survived by one brother, Lawrence Jerome “Rat” Davis and the family of Lewis Herbert Thompson. Marion is fondly remembered by relationships formed while working at Baldwin’s and Southside Community Hospital emergency room, both in Farmville.  In later years, she has blessed the lives of many through her three greatest passions, crocheting, playing cards, and dancing.  Nannie leaves a legacy of love of family, friends, and living a full life until the end. The family is planning to remember her life this summer when they can all gather to celebrate her.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to South Hill UMC, 105 Franklin St., South Hill, VA 23970 and write in memo, “Missions”. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone.  www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com