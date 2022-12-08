Legacy, a local organization, is sponsoring a New Year’s Eve Cabaret to support the West End High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. The West End Alumni Association was organized in 1994 by Lewis Marshall, a former teacher, assistant principal, and highly respected coach at the former school. Currently, there are 66 active members spread over three chapters: Mecklenburg, Metropolis, and Richmond, all under the umbrella of West End High School National Alumni Association. Graduates from this former high school work tirelessly throughout the year to raise funds for scholarships that are usually awarded during their annual members meeting and reunion in the month of June.
During the height of the pandemic, many of their efforts were frustrated by restrictions on gatherings, but that did not stop the organization from helping students transition to post-secondary activities. The organization has a nonprofit status and since its inception has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving students seeking various opportunities beyond high school. Recipients have matriculated in baccalaureate, associate and vocational training programs at various schools nationwide.
The New Year’s Eve event will be held at the Chase City Banquet Hall, 514 N. Main Street, Chase City, VA, from 8:00 pm-1:00 am on December 31, 2022. Tickets are limited and there will be no ticket sales at the door on the night of the event. The tax-deductible donation is $25 per person, with all proceeds earmarked for the West End High School Alumni Scholarship Fund. The organization is urging the public to come out and bring in the new year with a great crowd, great music and supporting a great cause. Those interested, please call (434) 210-2084for tickets.
