A Dollar General is currently under construction at 484 Piney Pond Road in Brodnax. At this time, the grand opening is slated for late winter, with the understanding that construction set backs could alter the date.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers' price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options,” said Katie Ellison, Senior Manager, Dollar General Corporation Public Relations.
The new business will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store. Anyone interested in joining one of “America's fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization” may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.
“Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of Serving Others.The business is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for information is available at the cash register of every Dollar General store. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
