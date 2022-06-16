Mr. Robert L. Harris (Bobby), age 87, of South Hill, died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Westminster-Canterbury in Richmond. He was a devoted husband and father and a very special “Dandy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He served as the vice-president of the former E.H. Harris Oil Company of South Hill and as the plant manager of Parker Oil Company for a total of 45 years, a state correspondent/photographer for the former Richmond News Leader, and a transportation driver for Lake Country Area Agency on Aging.
He was a faithful member of the Berea Christadelphian Chapel in North View, Virginia.
Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Susanne Johansen Harris; two daughters, Catherine H. Barnes (Hunter) of Bon Air and Anne H. Thomason of South Hill; a son, Robert L. Harris, Jr. (Wanda) of Powhatan; seven grandchildren: Lauren T. Cordle (Bryan), Lindsey T. Smith (Michael), Leslie T. Barton (Chris), Carrie B. Loudy (Kevin), Ashley H. Prater (Phil), Ryan Barnes (Emilie) and Katie H. Maclin (Thomas); ten great-grandchildren and two on the way; a sister, Alice May Horton (Jim) of Grimsby, Ontario; a brother Edwin H. Harris, Jr. (Eileen) of Clarksville; and a special friend, Ricky Thomason of Dolphin.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A memorial service will be conducted Friday, July 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM, also at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank all of the staff members and medical professionals of VCU/CMH of South Hill and Sheltering Arms and Westminster-Canterbury, both of Richmond, for the love and care shown to Bobby during his stay at each facility. Memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Christadelphian Youth Camp c/o Thom Crabtree, 6029 Spinnaker Cove Court, Suffolk, VA 23435-3170 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Harris family.
