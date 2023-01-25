Helen Sadler West

Helen Sadler West of York County Virginia passed away 20 Jan 2023 . Mom was born in Forksville Virginia to Joseph Robert Sadler & Ola May Hines. Graduated from South Hill High School in 1951 and last of 4 children: Melvin Sadler , Emma Rose Temple, & Josephine Jones and is survived by her children Frank West (Bracey) , Rachael Cofer (Yorktown) & Jola West (Dumfries). More details can be found at the Amory Funeral Home site https://amoryfuneralhome.com/obituaries/