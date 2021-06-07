Mecklenburg County still has Small Business Recovery Funds available for eligible businesses that are trying to reach their long-term business goals by adjusting to COVID-19 demands. Ideally the funds would help retain existing staff, fill vacant positions, create new jobs, and become more efficient.
So far, Mecklenburg County has allocated over $280,000 to 41 local businesses throughout the area. There is still $219,000 still available and any business interested in receiving the funds should apply by August 6.
Eligible Businesses:
Assistance through the program will be targeted to businesses that meet each of the following five criteria.
- Physically located in the County of Mecklenburg,
- 20 or fewer employees,
- Has been impacted by COVID-19,
- Has not received federal CARES Act assistance for the same purpose as the SBRAF request, AND
- Was open for business by March 12, 2020, AND
- Provides local or regional services, including those in the program’s areas of emphasis:
a. tourism related businesses, nonprofit destination marketing organizations (DMOs),
- accommodations (i.e. hotel, motel, bed and breakfast),
c. restaurants/food service, professional services (i.e. banking, legal, design, real estate),
d. cultural & educational services,
e. arts,
f. recreation,
g. retail,
h. nonprofit/social services
i. health practitioners, and
j. personal care (i.e. beauty/barbershop, nail salon, dry cleaner and more).
Assistance is provided entirely through a grant with a maximum $10,000 benefit to individual businesses. “Businesses with 20 or fewer employees (full-time equivalents) who are physically located in Mecklenburg County or one of its towns, has been impacted by COVID-19, was open by March 12, 2020, and provides a local or regional service are eligible to apply. Non-profits [501(c)3] are also now eligible to apply.”
The Small Business Recovery Relief Program operates on a reimbursement basis meaning a business “must demonstrate the expense has already been incurred”. Eligible expenses include:
- Space and Technology Upgrades to reopen and conduct business safely, including but not limited to furniture, barriers, signage for social distancing requirements, non-construction related modifications to enhance social distancing and limiting ingress/egress, and technology such as laptops, software, and touch-free credit card payment systems to accommodate social distancing.
- Sanitation Expenses, including but not limited to cleaning service and/or supplies - EPA-approved disinfectants, gloves, masks, and sneeze/cough guards.
- Pivoting or modifying the business model to adjust to COVID-19.
- Job training, classes, technical assistance for such things as protecting employees and customers from COVID-19 or long-term sustainability planning.
- Rent/ Mortgage Relief for up to six (6) Months.
Applications to apply can be found online at www.mecklenburgva.com. If you have questions, or to request an application be mailed to you, contact Sangi Cooper, Senior Community Planner with the Southside Planning District, 200 S. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA, Phone: (434) 447-7101 ext. 203, Email: scooper@southsidepdc.org.
