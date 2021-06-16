Marah Taylor of South Hill accepted a deal from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on Monday, June 14 to plead guilty to felony embezzlement and conducting illegal transactions.
Following an investigation, Taylor was arrested on March 17, 2020 on eight counts of felony embezzlement and two counts of feloniously conducting unlawful financial transactions.
She was employed by VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital on the date of the offense, June 6, 2017. When asked if she was still employed there during her trial, Taylor replied “yes”.
Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10.
