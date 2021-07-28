Dr. D Sports: Playing on the Big Stage

It was certainly a busy weekend for our two Mecklenburg baseball teams playing in the Dixie Baseball World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana.
The Mecklenburg Pre-Majors got off to a great start with a 12-10 victory over Monroe, Louisiana on Friday evening before running into a tough lefthander on Saturday who pitched for Duplin County, North Carolina. The lanky lefty had a mean curve ball and he was able to keep the local team off kilter for most of the six innings he pitched in a 5-2 victory.
The local team rebounded on Sunday to smack Winnsboro, Louisiana 15-1 in an elimination game.
Unfortunately, Mecklenburg saw its tournament come to an end following a 4-0 loss on Monday afternoon to Hot Springs Arkansas.
The local team is be congratulated however for earning a Top 6 finish and going 2-2 in World Series play!
The Mecklenburg Majors meanwhile ran into a tough Southland, Louisiana team in their World Series opener, falling 5-3 to drop into the loser’s bracket. The local team was eliminated following a hard-fought 8-1 loss to Hernando, Florida on Sunday morning.
Despite giving up a leadoff homer, Mecklenburg pitcher Michael Holtzman threw well against Hernando County as the game was tied at one going into the fifth inning when the Florida state champions took advantage of some free passes and a couple of big hits to pull away.
All of the World Series games were broadcast on Facebook Live through the Sterlington page and it was certainly a lot of fun to watch our local stars in action.
Congrats to the players and coaches from both Virginia state championship teams on a great summer!
SH Boys Ready to Go
The South Hill All-Stars meanwhile are headed to Laurel, Mississippi this week and will open play in the Dixie Youth Division 2 O-Zone World Series on Friday when they take on South Stanly, North Carolina in Game 3 at 4:45 p.m.
South Stanly overcame an opening game loss in the North Carolina state tournament to win four straight including a 7-5 victory over Tryon in the championship game.
The winner of South Hill/South Stanly will play the winner of Florida/Mississippi at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening while the two losers from the opening round will meet at 2:30 p.m.
There are 12 teams in the tournament as Mississippi has three teams including the host team while Alabama and Texas have two teams. Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia each have one team in the field
We certainly wish our local All-Stars all of the best as South Hill makes its return to the Dixie Youth World Series for the first time in 48 years!
