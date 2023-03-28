Barker recognized for business and community leadership

Jamie Barker, owner and operator of J.A. Barker Construction, Inc., was presented an award from Delegate Tommy Wright and Senator Frank Ruff at the Business After Hours event last week. Barker was recognized for his outstanding work in business and contributions to the community. (Jami Snead/Editor)
Most Popular
Articles
- Local barista draws attention with drink creation
- Mecklenburg County deed transfers through January 2023
- MCHS Senior of the Month
- VSP investigating Wightman Rd. crash
- House facing multiple murder and racketeering charges, 29 more indicted in Feb.
- Lady Phoenix Split on Week
- Largest fishing tournament in 25 years slated for May
- Palmer Springs woman paves the way for black entrepreneurs
- Phoenix Drop a Pair to RH
- SHRC wins community grant, plans Spring Clean Up in April
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.