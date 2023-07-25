New Business Highlight: Bee Hive Buzzz-N-Diner

Bee Hive Buzzz-N-Diner is a newly opened restaurant in South Hill that celebrates a mother and daughter’s love of cooking.
Owner Savannah Farrar grew up in the kitchen beside her mom, Regina, and quickly formed a love for preparing meals for her family and trying out new recipes.
“It has always been a dream to have my own restaurant to share my love of cooking with others,” said Savannah.
Farrar is native of South Hill and chose to name the restaurant after her sons, the “three B’s”, Bentley, Braydie, and Blanton, who are her biggest inspiration and the reason she started the diner.
“There are so many people who had a hand in making this vision come to life. My brother, Cody, gets all the credit for why we are here. One night we were sitting at dinner and he presented the idea to me. The rest was history. I can’t thank him and Xtreme Signs & Graphics enough for all of the hard work and time put in to make my vision come to life.”
Farrar went on to thank George and JJ Doyle, Greg Tanner, Bill Jordan, Glen Hudson, and Cheryl Johnson for the support, hard work, knowledge, and encouragement they offered throughout the opening process.
She praised her staff, including Chelsea King, who will has been providing plenty of kitchen experience and fresh menu ideas.
“You will see Chelsie, most of the time, standing right beside me. She has quickly become my right hand and a true asset to our business.”
Savannah gave a special thank you to her mother for believing in her and helping her chase her dream. “Everything I know is because she taught it to me and I am beyond blessed to have her standing beside me.”
Bee Hive Buzzz-N-Diner is located at 300 West Atlantic Street in South Hill. They offer daily lunch specials and dinners to go. Visit their website www.beehivebuzzngrill.com to learn about catering for your office parties/meetings, bridal and baby showers, and other special occasions. They are open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays are open for catering requests.
“If I had advice for anyone, it would be to chase your dreams and never give up. We look forward to serving our community, the Town of South Hill, and the place we have always called home.”
