Meet the Candidates: Alex Graham

1.) Please tell me why you are interested in being a member of the South Hill Town Council?
“I was raised here. I grew up here and had a family business here for over forty years. I care about the things going on in town but more importantly I care about the people. I want to be a voice for the people.”
2.) What special qualities, skills, and interests would you bring to the position?
“Well I think I’m very calm and level headed. I like to work with others trying to get things resolved in a quick and efficient manner. I don’t have an agenda, I just want what’s best for the people of South Hill.”
3.) Based on what you know about the Town Council, where would you expect to excel and what part of the position would you find more challenging?
“I think as a whole we need to get the Council to work together on setting goals and striving to reach them.”
4.) Describe your leadership experience. Be specific about what your tasks and responsibilities were.
“In the Town of South Hill, I was the past Deputy Fire Chief for many years under Rosser Wells. So I have worked with the Town offices before in that aspect. I try to be fair but that’s a tough word. Something might be fair to one person and unfair to another. You have to find that happy medium and help people understand why the decisions were made.”
5.) Are there any developmental or beautification projects that you would like to see happen in South Hill?
“I would like to see a clothing store and more restaurants. We need to listen to what people are asking for and really go out and try to capture the market on some of these things if possible.”
6.) What are some areas that you feel need extra attention within the town?
“As a whole, I think the Town staff, Council, and Mayor do a great job in guiding this ship in the right direction. I don’t see where there is a lot of negativity or problems. I see where there are a few things like lighting and cosmetic issues that need work but you can find something to work on everywhere you go. We just have to continue to improve.”
7.) There have been many conversations at the Council meetings about the issue of transparency from the Town Manager and staff. How important is it for the citizens to receive factual and complete information from its leaders?
“It all goes back to the question, what is transparency? Is transparency what you want to believe it is? Is transparency what I believe it is? Are we all transparent? It is important to be open but there are a lot of things in a position like this that you can’t be but so open about. It starts to fall under the category of micromanaging Town employees. Transparency is a big word and when you start throwing it around you have question is everyone being transparent? Are we all telling the truth? Sometimes we throw around that word ‘transparent’ to make it look and sound good.”
8.) Describe your work ethic. What approach do you take to successfully managing a very busy demanding job while maintaining a life outside of work?
“I am very hardworking and dedicated. I’ve always been very customer oriented and tried to provide for people.”
9.) Tell me a little bit about your personal life. Are you from South Hill? If not, how long have you lived here? Married? Children? Grandchildren? Hobbies?
“I’ve worked and had the hardware store here in South Hill since 1976. I’ve got three children who have all been or currently are students of Mecklenburg County Public Schools. I don’t really have a lot of time for hobbies but I enjoy spending time with my family.”
10.) What is the biggest change that you would like to see regarding the town and it’s leadership?
“I don’t see where we need a change. We all need to figure out what direction we’re going in and get going in that direction while being supportive of each other.”
11.) Anything else that you would like for the voters to know about you and your vision?
“I just hope that I can do something productive for the people in my next four years if elected. I want to make the town proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.